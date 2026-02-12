Zelenskyy: Fedorov's task at the Ramstein meeting is to accelerate aid packages for air defense

$43.030.06
51.210.04
ukenru
Exclusive
04:21 PM • 4548 views
Who is a zoopsychologist and when does an animal really need a behavior specialist?
Exclusive
04:03 PM • 9460 views
Checks began in the Verkhovna Rada canteen after suspicions of poisoning MPs
02:09 PM • 11885 views
Zelenskyy awarded skeleton racer Heraskevych the Order of Liberty for civic courage
01:47 PM • 15977 views
Umerov stated that Ukrainian companies have received permits for arms exports
Exclusive
February 12, 11:56 AM • 17544 views
Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia - when to expect a ceasefire
Exclusive
February 12, 11:18 AM • 20133 views
Odrex Clinic at the center of a new scandal: law enforcement investigates unauthorized land seizure
February 12, 09:49 AM • 22043 views
General Staff confirms hit on GRAU arsenal with Flamingo missiles and Russian defense industry enterprise
February 12, 09:16 AM • 28094 views
Ukrainian Heraskevych called IOC disqualification at the 2026 Olympics the "price of dignity"Photo
February 12, 08:30 AM • 74001 views
Olympics 2026: IOC officially announced Geraskevych's disqualification
Exclusive
February 11, 07:42 PM • 49236 views
Thousands of hryvnias in tips written off: Glovo reports technical glitch, promises to return money
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
3.3m/s
90%
732mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Vladyslav Heraskevych urged the IOC to end the scandal and provide generators to UkraineVideoFebruary 12, 08:05 AM • 23650 views
Ukrainian Heraskevych out of 2026 Olympics due to 'memory helmet' ban, plans appeal to CASFebruary 12, 08:19 AM • 27948 views
Alina Grosu revealed the gender of her firstborn to the song "Voloshky"VideoFebruary 12, 08:43 AM • 41216 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 28248 views
Nazar Zadniprovskyi explained why Halyna Bezruk chose to work in Russia instead of Ukraine01:20 PM • 12534 views
Publications
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 28353 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 73742 views
From "Doctor P" to "Odrex Case": 5 High-Profile Medical ScandalsPhotoFebruary 11, 12:28 PM • 65721 views
Why hundreds of thousands of pensioners had their payments suspended and how to restore themFebruary 11, 10:54 AM • 68336 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
Exclusive
February 11, 09:00 AM • 76208 views
Actual people
Andriy Sybiha
Mark Rutte
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mykhailo Fedorov
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
Germany
Milan
Brussels
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Natalia Mohylevska revealed her secret to losing 25 kg and shared her dietPhoto02:29 PM • 7844 views
Nazar Zadniprovskyi explained why Halyna Bezruk chose to work in Russia instead of Ukraine01:20 PM • 12616 views
Alina Grosu revealed the gender of her firstborn to the song "Voloshky"VideoFebruary 12, 08:43 AM • 41311 views
Jennifer Aniston revealed how she stays in shape at 57February 11, 04:53 PM • 36852 views
Rihanna fuels engagement rumors with ring on her fingerPhotoFebruary 11, 02:59 PM • 38431 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Starlink
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136

Zelenskyy: Fedorov's task at the Ramstein meeting is to accelerate aid packages for air defense

Kyiv • UNN

 • 114 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Minister of Defense must accelerate packages for Ukrainian air defense at the "Ramstein" meeting. This is a key task for Ukraine and all of Europe.

Zelenskyy: Fedorov's task at the Ramstein meeting is to accelerate aid packages for air defense

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the task of Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov at the "Ramstein" meeting is to accelerate packages for Ukrainian air defense. Zelenskyy stated this in his evening address, UNN reports.

The task of the Minister of Defense – he is now with Europeans and our other partners at "Ramstein": acceleration is needed with packages for our air defense. This is a key task now not only for Ukraine, but for everyone in Europe. Russians should not get used to their missiles and "Shaheds" helping them in any way. They only complicate everything and undermine diplomatic opportunities, which, to be honest, are not many. That is why support for Ukraine is needed.

- Zelenskyy said.

He noted that it is necessary to put pressure on Russia, the war must end with guaranteed security and certainly without any rewards for the aggressor for the war.

These are prerequisites for Europe not to be simply swept away by other Russian strikes – new aggressions and the same massive attacks against other European states, as we are now repelling in Ukraine.

- the President noted.

The head of state also emphasized that he expects sufficient activity from the entire system of Ukrainian diplomacy.

This applies to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and every Ukrainian embassy. If an embassy is silent, it means unsatisfactory work. Ukraine must be heard, heard everywhere in the world. Ukraine must be helped. I expect appropriate results in support of Ukraine this week.

- Zelenskyy added.

Recall

Earlier, Fedorov reported that Ukraine expects the announcement of new contributions from partners to strengthen defense, particularly in the areas of air defense, drone provision, and ammunition.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkrainePolitics
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Mykhailo Fedorov
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine