Zelenskyy: Fedorov's task at the Ramstein meeting is to accelerate aid packages for air defense

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the task of Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov at the "Ramstein" meeting is to accelerate packages for Ukrainian air defense. Zelenskyy stated this in his evening address, UNN reports.

The task of the Minister of Defense – he is now with Europeans and our other partners at "Ramstein": acceleration is needed with packages for our air defense. This is a key task now not only for Ukraine, but for everyone in Europe. Russians should not get used to their missiles and "Shaheds" helping them in any way. They only complicate everything and undermine diplomatic opportunities, which, to be honest, are not many. That is why support for Ukraine is needed. - Zelenskyy said.

He noted that it is necessary to put pressure on Russia, the war must end with guaranteed security and certainly without any rewards for the aggressor for the war.

These are prerequisites for Europe not to be simply swept away by other Russian strikes – new aggressions and the same massive attacks against other European states, as we are now repelling in Ukraine. - the President noted.

The head of state also emphasized that he expects sufficient activity from the entire system of Ukrainian diplomacy.

This applies to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and every Ukrainian embassy. If an embassy is silent, it means unsatisfactory work. Ukraine must be heard, heard everywhere in the world. Ukraine must be helped. I expect appropriate results in support of Ukraine this week. - Zelenskyy added.

Recall

Earlier, Fedorov reported that Ukraine expects the announcement of new contributions from partners to strengthen defense, particularly in the areas of air defense, drone provision, and ammunition.