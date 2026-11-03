Zelenskyy confirmed Ukraine's cyberattack on Russia's emergency alert system

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that Ukraine carried out a cyberattack on Russia’s emergency alert system in response to similar actions by Russia. The head of state said this in an interview with PBS News, UNN reports.

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According to Zelenskyy, Russian hackers were the first to attack the Ukrainian system that warns the public about danger.

We respond only to their attacks – the president emphasized.

On Sunday, Ukrainians began receiving false messages via the emergency alert mobile application claiming that a nuclear threat was allegedly imminent. Because of the incident, the system was temporarily suspended, but was later restored.

Ukraine responded to the Russian cyberattack

Zelenskyy explained that the decision to respond was made after determining the nature of the attack, which was directed against the civilian population.

When it became completely clear that it was their attack on our people, civilians, of course, we responded – he said.

On Monday, Russian authorities also reported that their own emergency notification mobile application had been hacked. According to their claim, unknown hackers gained access to the system and sent users fake warnings.

Kyiv authorities refuted the radiation threat and urged residents to rely on "Kyiv Digital" and the street-based public alert system

During the interview, Zelenskyy also briefly characterized his relationship with U.S. President Donald Trump. When journalist Amna Nawaz asked him to describe it in one word, the Ukrainian president replied: "Emotional."

After fake alerts in Ukraine, someone hacked Russia’s Emergency Situations Ministry app and announced the threat of a nuclear strike against the Russian Federation – ATESH