Zelenskyy confirmed Ukraine's cyberattack on Russia's emergency alert system

$45.350.1850.680.00
ukenru
05:38 AM • 10006 views
The death toll from Russia's airstrikes on Komyshuvakha has risen to 29, with another 48 people missing
05:02 AM • 13101 views
Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, with Ladyzhyn bearing the brunt of the assaultPhoto
04:44 AM • 12036 views
In Russia, one of the largest oil refineries supplying fuel for military aviation was attackedPhotoVideo
04:33 AM • 9284 views
Russians launched a combined strike on Kharkiv: more than 60 people were injured
04:17 AM • 10106 views
Ukraine and Russia will hold talks in Abu Dhabi on November 10–11 – Witkoff
03:17 AM • 12223 views
Russia managed to form only 4 of the 17 planned divisions due to heavy losses in the war against Ukraine
02:16 AM • 13397 views
Poland will hold the first large-scale exercises of the "coalition of the willing" to prepare for the deployment of troops in Ukraine
01:38 AM • 12315 views
Kyiv was protected by a special "dome" against jet-powered "Shaheds" – Flash
12:55 AM • 12742 views
The Czech Republic opposed the return of Russian hockey players to international tournaments until the war in Ukraine ends
November 2, 11:52 PM • 16765 views
Russia has deployed 11 strategic bombers: when a strike on Ukraine is possible
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Popular news
“Shakhtar” - “Sporting”, “Atlético” - “Bayern” — preview of Matchday 4 of the Champions LeagueVideoNovember 2, 08:14 PM • 21052 views
Trump's popularity among women in the US is plummeting — what the polls sayNovember 2, 09:13 PM • 14360 views
Lenny Kravitz denied rumors of his own deathNovember 2, 09:25 PM • 11589 views
Patron the dog got married: Lana became the famous four-legged companion’s brideVideoNovember 2, 10:05 PM • 7484 views
The National Guard refused to station military personnel in a building in Petropavlivska BorshchahivkaNovember 2, 10:52 PM • 13489 views
Publications
“Shakhtar” - “Sporting”, “Atlético” - “Bayern” — preview of Matchday 4 of the Champions LeagueVideoNovember 2, 08:14 PM • 21451 views
From an 18-year-old debutant to an all-time record — how Yarmolenko made his way to 125 goals in the Ukrainian Premier LeaguePhotoVideoNovember 2, 05:35 PM • 30034 views
Nearly UAH 44 billion planned for military food: what will change in 2027November 2, 02:10 PM • 31599 views
How the amount of child support is determined and calculated from military personnel’s financial support — a detailed explanationPhotoNovember 2, 01:28 PM • 33205 views
Trust worth $113 million: what the loan for Fire Point backed by a Danish state guarantee means for Ukraine’s defense industryPhoto
Exclusive
November 2, 06:35 AM • 55847 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Steve Witkoff
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Poland
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Will Smith spotted with his ex-wife in Australia after wrapping filming on a new movie05:36 AM • 1842 views
Whoopi Goldberg touchingly said goodbye to Patrick Stewart and spoke about their many years of friendship04:05 AM • 3484 views
In Italy, the investigation into the murder of director Pier Paolo Pasolini has been reopened after 51 years03:05 AM • 3674 views
An outbreak of "mouse fever" has been recorded in Russia; more than 1,500 people have fallen ill in five regions02:05 AM • 4758 views
Suki Waterhouse revealed how her relationship with Bradley Cooper changed her attitude toward her personal life01:05 AM • 5254 views
Actual
Social network
Film
The New York Times
Technology
Shahed-136

Zelenskyy confirmed Ukraine's cyberattack on Russia's emergency alert system

Kyiv • UNN

 • 562 views

Zelenskyy said that Ukraine responded to the Russian attack after false reports of a nuclear threat. Russia also reported that the system had been hacked.

Zelenskyy confirmed Ukraine's cyberattack on Russia's emergency alert system

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that Ukraine carried out a cyberattack on Russia’s emergency alert system in response to similar actions by Russia. The head of state said this in an interview with PBS News, UNN reports.

Details

According to Zelenskyy, Russian hackers were the first to attack the Ukrainian system that warns the public about danger.

We respond only to their attacks

– the president emphasized.

On Sunday, Ukrainians began receiving false messages via the emergency alert mobile application claiming that a nuclear threat was allegedly imminent. Because of the incident, the system was temporarily suspended, but was later restored.

Ukraine responded to the Russian cyberattack

Zelenskyy explained that the decision to respond was made after determining the nature of the attack, which was directed against the civilian population.

When it became completely clear that it was their attack on our people, civilians, of course, we responded

– he said.

On Monday, Russian authorities also reported that their own emergency notification mobile application had been hacked. According to their claim, unknown hackers gained access to the system and sent users fake warnings.

Kyiv authorities refuted the radiation threat and urged residents to rely on "Kyiv Digital" and the street-based public alert system01.11.26, 23:31 • 16963 views

During the interview, Zelenskyy also briefly characterized his relationship with U.S. President Donald Trump. When journalist Amna Nawaz asked him to describe it in one word, the Ukrainian president replied: "Emotional."

After fake alerts in Ukraine, someone hacked Russia’s Emergency Situations Ministry app and announced the threat of a nuclear strike against the Russian Federation – ATESH02.11.26, 02:14 • 18831 view

Stepan Haftko

War in UkraineTechnologies
Cyberattack
Russian propaganda
Nuclear weapons
US Elections
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine