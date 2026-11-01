$45.530.0650.680.09
ukenru
09:31 PM • 906 views
Kyiv authorities refuted the radiation threat and urged residents to rely on "Kyiv Digital" and the street-based public alert system
05:12 PM • 8668 views
During a humanitarian mission in Oleshky, Ukrainian servicemen also evacuated 167 civilians on the right bank of the Kherson region
08:56 PM • 11127 views
Kyiv residents received notifications about a nuclear and chemical threat due to a possible hacker attack on the “Air Raid Alert” app
08:43 PM • 9362 views
On November 2, power outage schedules of up to 2.5 queues will be in effect in Ukraine
08:26 PM • 6520 views
Zelenskyy said he was ready to meet with Putin in Turkey with Erdoğan's mediation
07:07 PM • 11938 views
Cold weather is heading to Ukraine: when temperatures will begin to drop and where the first frosts are possiblePhoto
November 1, 01:51 PM • 26564 views
Ukraine's attacks over three days knocked out 10% of Russia's oil-refining capacity, OSINT intelligence data showsPhoto
November 1, 01:22 PM • 24452 views
Russia lost a record 54,400 military personnel in October — ZelenskyyPhoto
Exclusive
November 1, 10:55 AM • 33457 views
Astrological forecast for November 2–8, 2026: high-profile statements by world leaders, diplomatic opportunities, and tense days for Ukraine
November 1, 10:25 AM • 22905 views
The tactics of fighting in gas pipelines: why it matters in the Russian-Ukrainian war
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+9°
1m/s
78%
755mm
Popular news
"This is a shameful decision": Sybiha reacts to Russia being allowed to participate in the 2027 World Ice Hockey ChampionshipNovember 1, 11:41 AM • 9578 views
The Polish Sejm has the right to appoint Constitutional Tribunal judges, the European Commission saysNovember 1, 12:32 PM • 11410 views
How to properly prune currants in autumn: five steps for a healthy bush and a good harvestNovember 1, 01:07 PM • 24863 views
The second round of Bulgaria’s presidential election is underway: what is knownNovember 1, 02:12 PM • 12136 views
Artifacts made of meteoritic iron found in a Spanish gold hoardNovember 1, 03:34 PM • 11478 views
Publications
How to properly prune currants in autumn: five steps for a healthy bush and a good harvestNovember 1, 01:07 PM • 24984 views
Astrological forecast for November 2–8, 2026: high-profile statements by world leaders, diplomatic opportunities, and tense days for Ukraine
Exclusive
November 1, 10:55 AM • 33468 views
We hope to get through the winter without critical situations — the Ministry of Infrastructure explained how the Kyiv region has been preparedPhotoOctober 31, 12:00 PM • 48367 views
Top 10 plants that protect homes from negativity and misfortuneOctober 31, 09:59 AM • 49036 views
All seven finalists for the 2027 Car of the Year turned out to be electric carsPhotoOctober 30, 05:27 PM • 67953 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Melania Trump
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Vadim Gutzeit
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Zhytomyr Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ghosts, mysterious figures, and eerie sounds: Hollywood stars share their paranormal encounters on Halloween08:39 PM • 2036 views
After the nighttime attacks, Russia's Kstovo, with its oil refinery, came to resemble the fantastical Mordor from "The Lord of the Rings"PhotoNovember 1, 06:54 AM • 22224 views
Coachella 2027: all three headliners announcedOctober 31, 02:02 PM • 25676 views
“Cruel Intentions” star Selma Blair apologizes after being detained over an incident on a planeVideoOctober 31, 01:56 PM • 24037 views
Melania asked Trump not to dance on stage anymoreOctober 31, 12:36 PM • 27437 views
Actual
Gold
ChatGPT
Pantsir missile system
S-400 missile system
9K720 Iskander

Kyiv authorities refuted the radiation threat and urged residents to rely on "Kyiv Digital" and the street-based public alert system

Kyiv • UNN

 • 960 views

There is no radiation threat in Kyiv, and the “Air Raid Alert” system may have been compromised. Residents were urged to trust official channels.

Kyiv authorities refuted the radiation threat and urged residents to rely on "Kyiv Digital" and the street-based public alert system

There is no radiation threat in Kyiv, while the "Kyiv Digital" app and the street alert system are operating normally. Residents of the capital are being urged to rely on these systems following the suspected hacking of the "Air Raid Alert" app. This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration, according to UNN.

Details

On the evening of November 1, Kyiv residents began receiving unusual messages via the "Air Raid Alert" app about a nuclear and chemical threat, as well as the threat of street fighting.

The Kyiv City State Administration emphasized that there is currently no air raid alert in the capital, while "Kyiv Digital" and the street alert system continue to operate without disruptions and will report any danger if it arises.

The Air Force reported possible interference with the app

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the "Air Raid Alert" app was likely subjected to hostile interference.

There is no radiation threat whatsoever

— the Kyiv City State Administration emphasized.

The city administration noted that information about the announcement and cancellation of air raid alerts is also published on the official Telegram channel of the Kyiv City State Administration.

Residents of the capital were urged to remain calm, refrain from spreading unverified information, and follow messages from official sources.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Center for Countering Disinformation confirmed the likely hacking of the "Air Raid Alert" app following reports of a nuclear threat in Kyiv01.11.26, 23:25 • 460 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyWar in UkraineTechnologies
Cyberattack
Nuclear weapons
Air raid alert
Kyiv City State Administration
Ukrainian Air Force
Kyiv