Kyiv authorities refuted the radiation threat and urged residents to rely on "Kyiv Digital" and the street-based public alert system

There is no radiation threat in Kyiv, while the "Kyiv Digital" app and the street alert system are operating normally. Residents of the capital are being urged to rely on these systems following the suspected hacking of the "Air Raid Alert" app. This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration, according to UNN.

Details

On the evening of November 1, Kyiv residents began receiving unusual messages via the "Air Raid Alert" app about a nuclear and chemical threat, as well as the threat of street fighting.

The Kyiv City State Administration emphasized that there is currently no air raid alert in the capital, while "Kyiv Digital" and the street alert system continue to operate without disruptions and will report any danger if it arises.

The Air Force reported possible interference with the app

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the "Air Raid Alert" app was likely subjected to hostile interference.

There is no radiation threat whatsoever — the Kyiv City State Administration emphasized.

The city administration noted that information about the announcement and cancellation of air raid alerts is also published on the official Telegram channel of the Kyiv City State Administration.

Residents of the capital were urged to remain calm, refrain from spreading unverified information, and follow messages from official sources.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Center for Countering Disinformation confirmed the likely hacking of the "Air Raid Alert" app following reports of a nuclear threat in Kyiv