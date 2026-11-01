The Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Center for Countering Disinformation confirmed the likely hacking of the "Air Raid Alert" app following reports of a nuclear threat in Kyiv

On the evening of November 1, Kyiv residents received notifications through the "Air Raid Alert" app about a nuclear and chemical threat, as well as the danger of street fighting. The Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Center for Countering Disinformation reported a possible hack of the app and emphasized that the disseminated information about the threat levels was not true, UNN reports.

Details

Screenshots of the air-raid alert map began circulating on social media, showing several types of danger appearing simultaneously near the capital.

Andrii Kovalenko, head of the National Security and Defense Council's Center for Countering Disinformation, suggested that unauthorized individuals may have gained access to the app.

Ukrainians were urged not to panic

Unauthorized access to the air-raid alert app may have occurred. This could be a cyberattack. Wait for official announcements – Kovalenko stated.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs also warned that the information about the threat levels disseminated by the app was currently not true.

We urge you not to panic, not to follow any third-party links, and not to share unverified information – the ministry emphasized.

Citizens are advised to check air-raid alert notifications through the official channels of authorized bodies. The causes of the failure and the circumstances of the alleged cyberattack are currently being determined.

Kyiv residents received notifications about a nuclear and chemical threat due to a possible hacker attack on the “Air Raid Alert” app