Kyiv residents received notifications about a nuclear and chemical threat due to a possible hacker attack on the “Air Raid Alert” app

On the evening of November 1, Kyiv residents began receiving unusual warnings about a nuclear and chemical threat, as well as the danger of street fighting, via the "Air Alert" app. Monitoring channels report a possible hack of the app, UNN writes.

Details

Screenshots of the air raid alert map are being shared on social media; they show markers for various types of danger appearing simultaneously near Kyiv, including radiation and chemical hazards.

Andrii Kovalenko, the former head of the National Security and Defense Council’s Center for Countering Disinformation, also suggested that the unusual messages could have been caused by outside interference in the app’s operation.

Kovalenko commented on the possible cyberattack

Unauthorized access to the air raid alert app may have occurred. This could be a cyberattack. Await official statements — Kovalenko said.

At the same time, there has been no official confirmation of the app being hacked or information about those involved in the alleged attack.

Residents of Kyiv are advised to follow official announcements from the Kyiv City Military Administration, the State Emergency Service, and the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s Air Force, and not to ignore air raid alerts.

Hackers are sending fake DTEK emails to gain access to computers — CPD