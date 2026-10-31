Hackers are sending fake DTEK emails to gain access to computers — CPD

The UAC-0050 hacker group, linked to russia’s law enforcement agencies, is sending emails about "settling electricity arrears," allegedly on behalf of an accountant at DTEK Energy. The Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD) reports, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that, according to the State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection, the emails contain a PDF file with a link; clicking it initiates the downloading of archives. As a result, a program is covertly installed on the computer, giving hackers permanent remote access to the device.

This attack is particularly dangerous amid enemy shelling of the energy system and power outages. Its aim is to gain hidden access to the computers of government institutions and complicate the operation of network monitoring systems - the statement says.

The CCD advises against clicking links in emails about "debts" and downloading unknown archives.

"Check bills only on the official resources of service providers," the CCD added.

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