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Hackers’ cyberattacks on Ukrainians have focused on four areas - what to beware of

Kyiv • UNN

 • 876 views

In the first half of 2026, malware caused 33% of cyber incidents, while social engineering accounted for 31%. Attackers are impersonating government agencies’ resources.

Hackers’ cyberattacks on Ukrainians have focused on four areas - what to beware of

In the first half of 2026, more than 88% of all cyber incidents in Ukraine were related to malware, social engineering, infection, and system compromise. Attackers are increasingly exploiting deception and users’ trust. The State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection reported this on September 30, UNN reports.

Details

The largest share of cyber incidents involved the distribution of malware — 33%. Another 31% accounted for social engineering. System infections made up 15%, while system compromises accounted for 4.5%.

"Attackers are increasingly relying not so much on technical complexity as on deception and users’ trust," says the report "Cyber Threats: Ukraine" for the first half of 2026, prepared by CERT-UA specialists.

According to the available information, one of the most widespread tactics has been the use of plausible cover stories.

"The groups create fake web pages that imitate the resources of the CERT-UA team itself, the document management system of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, or the Brave1 platform. Users are prompted to download a supposed "security update" or "service module," which is actually a tool for remotely accessing the device," the post says.

We remind you

Russian special services create fake resources of government bodies and media outlets to spread disinformation and steal Ukrainians’ data. The SBU urges people to remain vigilant.

Alla Kiosak

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