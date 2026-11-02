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After fake alerts in Ukraine, someone hacked Russia’s Emergency Situations Ministry app and announced the threat of a nuclear strike against the Russian Federation – ATESH

Kyiv • UNN

 • 268 views

ATESH said that pro-Ukrainian hackers had hacked Russia’s Emergency Situations Ministry app and sent out fake messages about a nuclear threat. There is no independent confirmation of the attack.

After fake alerts in Ukraine, someone hacked Russia’s Emergency Situations Ministry app and announced the threat of a nuclear strike against the Russian Federation – ATESH

Pro-Ukrainian hackers allegedly hacked the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s app for emergency alerts and began sending messages about a fabricated nuclear threat. This happened overnight on November 2, following the alleged interference by Russian hackers in the operation of the Ukrainian "Air Raid Alert" app. The partisan movement ATESH reported the hacking of the Russian service, UNN writes.

Details

A published screenshot shows a message for residents of Voronezh Oblast, dated November 2 at 02:47. It allegedly announces the launch of nuclear warheads at all regions of Russia.

The authors of the alert urged Russians to stock up on food for three weeks and hide in basements. The message contained obscene language and was clearly provocative.

Russian media and local authorities in the regions later confirmed that the Emergencies Ministry’s services had been hacked.

The enemy hacked the official "Russian Emergencies Ministry" app and all the ministry’s regional channels on the MAX messenger! Several hours earlier, our hackers had hacked the Ukrainian alert app "Alert"

– media outlets in Rostov Oblast reported, among others.

What preceded the alleged hack

On the evening of November 1, users of the Ukrainian "Air Raid Alert" app began receiving false notifications about nuclear, radiation and chemical threats, as well as the danger of street fighting.

Ukrainian officials warned that these messages were untrue. Unauthorized interference with the service was considered one of the possible causes of the incident.

In particular, the Kyiv City State Administration assured that there was no radiation threat to the capital, and that the "Kyiv Digital" app and the city’s alert system were operating normally.

Against this backdrop, ATESH claimed to have hacked the Russian Emergencies Ministry app. At the same time, there is currently no independent confirmation of the scale of the cyberattack or the number of users who received the fake messages.

Kyiv authorities refuted the radiation threat and urged residents to rely on "Kyiv Digital" and the street-based public alert system01.11.26, 23:31 • 11035 views

Stepan Haftko

War in UkraineTechnologies
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