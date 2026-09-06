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Zelenskyy announced the next round of negotiations with the United States, Britain, France and Germany

Kyiv • UNN

 • 230 views

Zelenskyy announced the third round of negotiations involving the United States, the United Kingdom, France and Germany.

Zelenskyy announced the next round of negotiations with the United States, Britain, France and Germany

After two rounds of talks with the American side, a third discussion is beginning with the participation of representatives of the leaders of the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The head of state reported this on Telegram, UNN writes.

The next round of talks is together with the United States and the E3 countries: the United Kingdom, France, and Germany

- the statement said.

Context

In Kyiv, Zelenskyy met with Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner after that. Representatives of France, Britain, and Germany also arrived for the talks.

UNN reported that the U.S. delegation that visited Moscow included Gene Leung, acting head of the sanctions division of the U.S. Department of the Treasury. This may indicate that U.S. sanctions against Russia were among the topics of the talks.

The Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's side described the meeting with U.S. presidential special representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner as "substantive, constructive, and maximally candid." At the same time, Putin stated that "the Kyiv regime has stopped hiding its essence by reburial of Nazis."

Later, Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine was ready for a constructive conversation with the United States and interested in ending the war as soon as possible.

Olga Rozgon

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