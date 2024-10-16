Zelensky: “The Victory Plan is a guarantee that the madmen in the Kremlin will lose the opportunity to continue the war”
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine presented a 5-point Victory Plan to the Verkhovna Rada. Zelensky said that this plan is a guarantee that Russia will lose the ability to continue the war.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine's Victory Plan is a guarantee that the madmen in the Kremlin will lose the opportunity to continue the war. He said this during the presentation of the Plan in the Verkhovna Rada, UNN reports.
“Ukraine is open to diplomacy, but to honest diplomacy. That is why we have the Peace Formula. This is a guarantee of negotiations without forcing Ukraine to do injustice. Ukrainians deserve a decent peace.
The Victory Plan will pave the way for this. The Victory Plan is a guarantee that the madmen in the Kremlin will lose the opportunity to continue the war,” Zelensky said.
Therefore, according to him, the Victory Plan is a bridge to the implementation of the Peace Formula and a path to honest diplomacy.
“But on this path, Ukraine must be strong. And united. And conscious - conscious that Russia cannot let go of Ukraine, but Russia can and must lose Ukraine. Russia must lose control over Ukraine forever and lose even the desire for such control. This is a guarantee of life for Ukraine. And at the same time, it is a guarantee of peace for Europe.
And for us to achieve this, I ask you to work for unity in Ukraine and for Ukraine to work with its partners. To convince partners. Be those who work tirelessly,” Zelensky said.
The President noted that sometimes in times of war, society is polarized. But it is thanks to respect for each other and gratitude that society is preserved. Despite the polarization.
“We are not at war with each other. We are at war with Russia on the battlefield, in international relations, in the economy, in the information sphere and in people's hearts.
We have achieved and are achieving results in battles thanks to our unity. So please, let's not lose our unity.
We work together. For the sake of Ukraine. For the sake of Ukraine's victory,” the President urged.
The Plan has already been presented to the leadership of the United States, Germany, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy presents a five-point victory plan to the Verkhovna Rada.
Zelensky said that if we start moving forward with this plan now, we may be able to end the war no later than next year.
On October 17, Zelenskyy will present the Victory Plan to the European Council.
The head of the Presidential Administration, Andriy Yermak, said that the partners understand the logic of the Victory Plan of Ukraine. Ukraine expects concrete steps from its partners in response to the plan.