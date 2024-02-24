Zelensky awarded the military who participated in the defense of Antonov airport

On the second anniversary of the start of Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with servicemen who took part in the defense of the Antonov airport and presented state awards. UNN reports this with reference to the Presidential Office.

Details

The event took place at Antonov Airport near the city of Gostomel in Kyiv Oblast.

The Head of State presented the Order "Golden Star" to the Hero of Ukraine, Master Sergeant Ihor Hryshchenkowho has been participating in combat actions in the Kyiv sector since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia and continues to defend the country in the South-East. On the contact line, Ihor Hryshchenko serves as a navigator of the UAV strike complex.

The highest state award was also given to Captain Maksym Danylchuk, who performed combat missions in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions in 2022-2023. Thanks to his leadership, the defenders of Ukraine destroyed many Russian occupiers and enemy equipment. In particular, last February, the captain repelled numerous attacks by Wagner PMC assault groups in Donetsk region.

"Anti-aircraft gunner, Lieutenant Colonel Oleksandr Doleikoreceived the Golden Star from the President. At the beginning of the Russian aggression, his unit destroyed a large number of enemy targets during air battles, protecting Ukrainian soldiers and equipment from destruction. As a result of an enemy missile attack, he was wounded, but continued to command and ensured that the division was withdrawn from the attack. After treatment, Oleksandr Doleiko returned to service.

The President also awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine and presented the order to the National Guard grenade launcher, Senior Sergeant Ilya Zheved, who in June 2022 showed courage and bravery in stopping the Russian occupiers in Donetsk region and helped repel the enemy's offensive. In March, together with his comrades, he was ambushed, but in a difficult situation, Ilya Zheved quickly organized the defense and destroyed enemy armored vehicles and about ten occupiers. During the enemy shelling, he managed to cover his wounded comrade with his body, and he suffered a gunshot wound to his arm. However, he continued to fire and allowed the evacuation of his wounded comrade.

The Head of State presented the "Golden Star" Hero of Ukraine, Captain of the Sea Guard of the State Border Guard Service Petro Melnyk. Under his leadership, in the spring of 2022, the border guard detachment performed tasks in Mariupol in the absence of stable communication, under constant rocket, artillery, missile and bomb attacks from the enemy, against the backdrop of a humanitarian catastrophe and in conditions of actual encirclement. In the Mariupol Commercial Sea Port, a group of border guards led by Petro Melnyk repelled several enemy attacks. In mid-April 2022, the border guards relocated to Azovstal. The captain personally participated in the operations to evacuate wounded personnel by air.

The highest state award was also given to the Hero of Ukraine, commander of a mortar battery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Staff Sergeant Denys Chubarev, who has repeatedly demonstrated in combat that he is able to carefully plan and build a dense defense that cuts off any aggression, allows to resist using 82-mm mortars for a long time, makes it impossible for sabotage and reconnaissance groups to penetrate the rear of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and systematically forces the enemy to retreat, often with losses.

In addition, Zelenskyy presented the President's Cross of Military Merit to Lieutenant Colonel Oleh Dmytryshyn, Junior Sergeant Serhiy Dobko, Sergeant Olena Dubyna and Soldier Dmytro Kovalskyy.

The President also presented the Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytsky of the II and III degrees, the Order of Courage of the II and III degrees and the insignia "Personalized Firearm" to the defenders of Ukraine.

