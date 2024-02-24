Unknown details of the battle for the strategic airfield in Gostomel published - media

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
06:32 PM • 476 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 46480 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 183423 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 106599 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 360806 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 292212 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 210095 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 242835 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254317 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160489 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1m/s
44%
Popular news

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 115201 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 110572 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 40071 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 53745 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 104566 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 105443 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 183423 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 360807 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 241568 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 292212 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 5862 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 31876 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 54399 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 40713 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 111222 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Unknown details of the battle for the strategic airfield in Gostomel published - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 81323 views

Ukrainian defenders repelled a russian airborne assault on an airfield near Kyiv on February 24, delaying russia's plans to use it as a springboard to seize the capital.

Unknown details of the battle for the strategic airfield in Gostomel published - media

BBC News Ukraine reconstructed the chronology and provided previously unknown  details of one of the key battles for the defense of Kyiv, namely how the airfield in Gostomel did not become the gateway to Kyiv for the russians, UNN reports.

Details

The film reports that on February 24, 2022, after 8:00 a.m., a group of special forces from the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine arrived at the airfield in Hostomel to reinforce the National Guard during a possible Russian landing attempt.

According to the BBC, even before the invasion, Ukrainian military scouts visited the Gostomel airfield for reconnaissance, as they considered the north  to be one of the most important directions of the Russian offensive on the Ukrainian capital.

Gostomel was shelled: German military identified in Russia27.12.23, 12:55 • 49131 view

In the morning of February 24, a detachment of 30 special forces of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, which would later be called "Shamanbat," moved to Gostomel with a specific combat mission.

We were told that an attack was expected. We had to make sure that the airfield could not be captured immediately, to give time for the 72nd Brigade  to bring up artillery

- said one of the defenders of Gostomel, scout Ihor.

Enemy helicopters began arriving after 11:00. The National Guard and scouts took up the fight, and at the same time, the mechanized Black Zaporozhians of the 72nd moved on a 100-kilometer "march of life" from Bila Tserkva to defend the capital of Ukraine.

Gostomel lacked air defense systems, so the military actually fought the russians who had landed, and they could not work on air targets.

But it was a common problem. Unfortunately, we can't do without it. Well, the situation was such that we were not really prepared for a full-scale invasion

- Ihor said.

In less than two hours of fighting, the Ukrainian defenders of the airfield, who were not ready for full-fledged combat with the enemy, who significantly outnumbered them both in numbers and in technical terms, ran out of ammunition. In these circumstances, at about one o'clock in the afternoon, the commander decided to leave the airfield. The retreat of the conscripts was covered by scouts. In a few hours, they also left.

Some of the defenders of Gostomel remained at the airfield - some did not hear the order, some were in a bomb shelter. After that, everything was quiet in Gostomel for a while.

24.03.23, 06:39 • 694781 view

The BBC article notes that in the afternoon of February 24, it became very loud in Gostomel again. It was the artillery of the 72nd Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which had just reached Kyiv from its base in Bila Tserkva.

The BBC report also says that on the night of February 24-25, russian troops began to arrive in Gostomel, approaching from Belarus through the Chernobyl zone. A command post was set up at the airfield, and a kind of hub of Russian equipment, ready for further action, began to operate on its runway and in the buildings on the airfield. The 72nd Brigade continued to periodically strike these objects. The burnt remains of Russian equipment in Gostomel are mostly the result of this work.

17.03.23, 04:02 • 1785969 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
National Guard of Ukraine
Gostomel
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Bila Tserkva
Kyiv
Brent
$65.72
Bitcoin
$84,534.40
S&P 500
$5,163.25
Tesla
$245.15
Газ TTF
$36.40
Золото
$3,044.19
Ethereum
$1,821.08