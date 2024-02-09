Zelensky awarded Budanov the title of Hero of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine to the head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov, according to a decree of the Head of State, UNN reports.

"For personal courage and heroism displayed in the defense of state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, selfless service to the Ukrainian people, I hereby decree: To award the title of Hero of Ukraine with the Order of the Golden Star to Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov," Zelenskyy's decree reads.

Zelensky also awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine with the Order of the Golden Star to Lieutenant Colonel Vyacheslav Ageev.

Addendum

In addition, Zelensky awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine.