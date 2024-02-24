$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
06:32 PM • 3402 views

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 48888 views

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 187131 views

April 4, 10:10 AM • 108639 views

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 365367 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 294683 views

April 3, 07:36 PM • 210862 views

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243018 views

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254463 views

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160581 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

+13°
1m/s
44%
April 4, 09:06 AM • 117281 views

April 4, 09:23 AM • 113216 views

April 4, 10:08 AM • 42767 views

April 4, 10:29 AM • 56530 views

02:15 PM • 108304 views
02:15 PM • 108666 views

Exclusive

01:12 PM • 187131 views

Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 365367 views

April 4, 06:14 AM • 243166 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 294683 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

05:58 PM • 7196 views

01:48 PM • 32520 views

April 4, 10:29 AM • 56788 views

April 4, 10:08 AM • 43014 views

April 4, 09:23 AM • 113448 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Zelensky says there is not enough air defense to protect civilians

Kyiv • UNN

 25758 views

Zelenskiy said that Ukraine lacks air defense systems to protect civilians from russian attacks and needs long-range weapons to stop attacks on cities like Kharkiv.

Zelensky says there is not enough air defense to protect civilians

Ukraine lacks air defense systems for civilians. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference, an UNN correspondent reports.

What is missing is that everything is on time. Air defense is for Ukraine, for civilians. It is important for the frontline, but it is very difficult to protect children, schools, universities, hospitals without air defense. That is why it is important for everyone to concentrate their efforts. For example, to prevent shelling of Kharkiv. Long-range weapons are needed there, because the russians are at a distance where they can hit our people, and we cannot adequately respond to them

- Zelensky said.

Recall

On February 23, Zelenskyy statedthat Ukraine is preparing to continue extremely active international work in the coming weeks. There will be new agreements that will strengthen the Ukrainian military and the defense of cities.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kharkiv
Brent
$65.72
Bitcoin
$84,534.40
S&P 500
$5,163.25
Tesla
$245.15
Газ TTF
$36.40
Золото
$3,044.19
Ethereum
$1,821.08