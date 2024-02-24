Zelensky says there is not enough air defense to protect civilians

Ukraine lacks air defense systems for civilians. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference, an UNN correspondent reports.

What is missing is that everything is on time. Air defense is for Ukraine, for civilians. It is important for the frontline, but it is very difficult to protect children, schools, universities, hospitals without air defense. That is why it is important for everyone to concentrate their efforts. For example, to prevent shelling of Kharkiv. Long-range weapons are needed there, because the russians are at a distance where they can hit our people, and we cannot adequately respond to them - Zelensky said.

Recall

On February 23, Zelenskyy statedthat Ukraine is preparing to continue extremely active international work in the coming weeks. There will be new agreements that will strengthen the Ukrainian military and the defense of cities.

