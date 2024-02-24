$41.340.03
Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
06:32 PM • 3832 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 49182 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 187581 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 108881 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 365910 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 294965 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 210947 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243034 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254475 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160590 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Zelenskyy and Canadian Prime Minister discuss providing Ukraine with new air defense systems

Kyiv • UNN

 • 47916 views

Canada and Ukraine discussed the provision of new air defense systems and armored vehicles as part of long-term military assistance.

Zelenskyy and Canadian Prime Minister discuss providing Ukraine with new air defense systems

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy  and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau discussed the provision of new air defense systems, production and transfer of armored vehicles as part of a multi-year assistance program for Ukraine. UNN reports this with reference to the Presidential Office.

Details

During the meeting, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Justin Trudeau discussed the provision of new air defense systems, the production and transfer of armored vehicles necessary for the protection of Ukrainian soldiers and their medical evacuation within the framework of a multi-year assistance program for Ukraine.

The President expressed gratitude for Canada's contribution to the provision of the Ukrainian Defense Forces with drones, armored vehicles, ammunition, and assistance in the development of infrastructure for F-16

- the statement said.

Zelenskyy and Trudeau also reportedly discussed preparations for the July NATO summit in Washington, bilateral energy projects, including nuclear, as well as the participation of Canada and Canadian businesses in the postwar reconstruction of Ukraine.

The special role of Canada in the creation and coordination of the International Coalition of Countries for the Return of Ukrainian Children Illegally Removed by the Aggressor was noted.

The President noted the importance of today's decision by Canada to allocate funding for the completion of the Holodomor-Genocide Museum in Ukraine and thanked the Canadian government and the Ukrainian community for their support.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

