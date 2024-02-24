Zelenskyy and Canadian Prime Minister discuss providing Ukraine with new air defense systems

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau discussed the provision of new air defense systems, production and transfer of armored vehicles as part of a multi-year assistance program for Ukraine. UNN reports this with reference to the Presidential Office.

Details

During the meeting, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Justin Trudeau discussed the provision of new air defense systems, the production and transfer of armored vehicles necessary for the protection of Ukrainian soldiers and their medical evacuation within the framework of a multi-year assistance program for Ukraine.

The President expressed gratitude for Canada's contribution to the provision of the Ukrainian Defense Forces with drones, armored vehicles, ammunition, and assistance in the development of infrastructure for F-16 - the statement said.

Zelenskyy and Trudeau also reportedly discussed preparations for the July NATO summit in Washington, bilateral energy projects, including nuclear, as well as the participation of Canada and Canadian businesses in the postwar reconstruction of Ukraine.

The special role of Canada in the creation and coordination of the International Coalition of Countries for the Return of Ukrainian Children Illegally Removed by the Aggressor was noted.

The President noted the importance of today's decision by Canada to allocate funding for the completion of the Holodomor-Genocide Museum in Ukraine and thanked the Canadian government and the Ukrainian community for their support.

