Ukraine and Canada sign agreement on security cooperation

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have signed an agreement on security cooperation between Ukraine and Canada. The document provides for Canada's allocation of more than C$3 billion in macro-financial and defense assistance in 2024, UNN reports.

Ukraine is definitely stronger today than it was two years ago. Today we have signed another security agreement that strengthens the position of our people, and especially our soldiers. This is a powerful and timely decision that is an important contribution to strengthening our resilience. Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau and I have signed the Ukraine-Canada Security Cooperation Agreement. The document provides for Canada's allocation of more than CAD 3 billion in macro-financial and defense assistance to Ukraine in 2024 - Zelensky said.

He thanked the Prime Minister and all Canadians.

You have been with Ukraine since the first days of the full-scale war. This is very valuable to us - Zelensky said.

