Ukraine and Italy sign bilateral security agreement - Zelenskyy

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 44849 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 103804 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 354629 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 287833 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 208792 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 242034 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254123 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160279 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372726 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 112812 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 107414 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 37000 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 50447 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 100053 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 100879 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 239330 views

Ukraine and Italy sign bilateral security agreement - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 39297 views

Ukraine and Italy signed a bilateral security agreement to lay the groundwork for a long-term security partnership between the two countries.

Ukraine and Italy sign bilateral security agreement - Zelenskyy

During a meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, the President signed a bilateral security agreement. This was announced by Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

Our meetings with Italian Prime Minister George Meloni are always meaningful. An important result of today's meeting was the signing of a bilateral security agreement. This document lays a solid foundation for a long-term security partnership between Ukraine and Italy

- the President wrote.

He also said that further support for Ukraine in the context of Italy's presidency of the G7 was also discussed during the meeting.

He thanked Italy for supporting Ukraine, in particular in the areas of defense and reconstruction, as well as for continuing to provide military assistance to Ukraine until the end of 2024.

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

Politics
Giorgia Meloni
G7
Italy
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
