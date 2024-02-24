Ukraine and Italy sign bilateral security agreement - Zelenskyy

During a meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, the President signed a bilateral security agreement. This was announced by Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

Our meetings with Italian Prime Minister George Meloni are always meaningful. An important result of today's meeting was the signing of a bilateral security agreement. This document lays a solid foundation for a long-term security partnership between Ukraine and Italy - the President wrote.

He also said that further support for Ukraine in the context of Italy's presidency of the G7 was also discussed during the meeting.

He thanked Italy for supporting Ukraine, in particular in the areas of defense and reconstruction, as well as for continuing to provide military assistance to Ukraine until the end of 2024.

