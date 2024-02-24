"This is extremely important": Zelenskyy thanks partners for help in war

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 44205 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 174571 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 102359 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 351333 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 285597 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 208071 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 241565 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254029 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160178 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372704 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1.8m/s
50%
Popular news

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 143119 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 111790 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 106117 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 49100 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 98139 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 98546 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 174572 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 351333 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 238238 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 285597 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 2860 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 30459 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 49377 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 36779 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 106389 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

"This is extremely important": Zelenskyy thanks partners for help in war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 31170 views

President Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to the partner countries for helping Ukraine protect people, strengthen its defense and increase pressure on Russia during the two-year war.

"This is extremely important": Zelenskyy thanks partners for help in war

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to the partner countries for helping Ukraine protect people, strengthen them, and enhance Ukrainian capabilities and Ukrainian motivation. Zelenskyy said this during a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Prime Ministers of Italy - Georgia Meloni and Belgium - Alexander De Croo in Gostomel, UNN reports .

Details

I thank you for being here with us today and for being with our people, with Ukrainians and Ukraine throughout the war. Thank you for helping our state to protect our people, to strengthen them and to strengthen our capabilities and Ukrainian motivation. It is extremely important to know that Ukraine can rely on such support. Over the two years of cooperation and unity with you and our partners, we have realized many common goals. The main thing is that thousands of our cities and villages have been saved from destruction by the occupiers

- Zelensky said.

He emphasized that Ukraine is expanding its security space and arsenal of capabilities.

In particular, we were able to upgrade our Ukrainian defense industry and reach a level of production of our own weapons that allows us to bring this Putin's war home to Russia. We overcome all challenges in our unity and ensure the ability of the world to increase pressure on the Russian state, on their system and on their war economy

- Zelensky added.

The President also thanked the partners for each package of support that helps our soldiers to fight and the state to change.

And our state is getting stronger every day. I am grateful for every sanctions decision against Russia and I am grateful for every step that allows us to bring a just end to this war closer. Putin must lose in absolutely everything, as he did here in Gostomel

- the Head of State summarized.

Recall

On the second anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine , Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met in Gostomel with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and Prime Ministers of Italy Giorgia Meloni and Belgium Alexander De Kroo.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
Giorgia Meloni
Gostomel
European Commission
Canada
Belgium
Italy
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine
Brent
$65.72
Bitcoin
$84,534.40
S&P 500
$5,163.25
Tesla
$245.15
Газ TTF
$36.40
Золото
$3,044.19
Ethereum
$1,821.08