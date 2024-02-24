"This is extremely important": Zelenskyy thanks partners for help in war

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to the partner countries for helping Ukraine protect people, strengthen them, and enhance Ukrainian capabilities and Ukrainian motivation. Zelenskyy said this during a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Prime Ministers of Italy - Georgia Meloni and Belgium - Alexander De Croo in Gostomel, UNN reports .

I thank you for being here with us today and for being with our people, with Ukrainians and Ukraine throughout the war. Thank you for helping our state to protect our people, to strengthen them and to strengthen our capabilities and Ukrainian motivation. It is extremely important to know that Ukraine can rely on such support. Over the two years of cooperation and unity with you and our partners, we have realized many common goals. The main thing is that thousands of our cities and villages have been saved from destruction by the occupiers - Zelensky said.

He emphasized that Ukraine is expanding its security space and arsenal of capabilities.

In particular, we were able to upgrade our Ukrainian defense industry and reach a level of production of our own weapons that allows us to bring this Putin's war home to Russia. We overcome all challenges in our unity and ensure the ability of the world to increase pressure on the Russian state, on their system and on their war economy - Zelensky added.

The President also thanked the partners for each package of support that helps our soldiers to fight and the state to change.

And our state is getting stronger every day. I am grateful for every sanctions decision against Russia and I am grateful for every step that allows us to bring a just end to this war closer. Putin must lose in absolutely everything, as he did here in Gostomel - the Head of State summarized.

On the second anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine , Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met in Gostomel with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and Prime Ministers of Italy Giorgia Meloni and Belgium Alexander De Kroo.