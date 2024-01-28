Russia is increasingly confident that deepening economic and diplomatic ties with China and the Global South will allow it to challenge the US-dominated international financial system and undermine the West. This was reported by the Washington Post, according to UNN.

Russia was emboldened by its success in deterring the Western-backed Ukrainian counteroffensive, which led to political impasses in Washington and Brussels over the continuation of funding for Kyiv. In Moscow's view, U.S. support for Israel's invasion of Gaza has damaged Washington's position in many parts of the world. The confluence of events caused a surge of optimism about Russia's global position.

Officials in Moscow point to growing trade with China, military cooperation with Iran, diplomatic contacts in the Arab world, and the expansion of the BRICS group of major emerging economies-Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, and South Africa-to include Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Ethiopia.

The expansion of the BRICS demonstrated "the growing authority and role of the group in world affairs," and its work will focus on "sovereign equality," Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a statement on January 1, when Russia took over the group's presidency. The Kremlin began calling itself part of a "global majority.

Internal Russian Security Council documents obtained by the European Intelligence Service and reviewed by The Washington Post show that the Kremlin convened meetings in 2022 and 2023 on ways to undermine the dollar's role as the world's reserve currency. The ultimate goal, as stated in one of the documents, was to dismantle the post-World War II global financial system and the power it gives Washington.

One of the most important tasks is to create a new world order. Western countries, led by the United States, have tried to impose their own structure based on their dominance says one of the documents dated April 3, 2023.

Another document, written by a close associate of Security Council Chairman Nikolai Patrushev and circulated in the Kremlin this summer, advocated for greater cooperation between China and Russia in the areas of artificial intelligence, cyber systems, and the Internet of Things. As part of this, the document envisioned Beijing and Moscow creating a new financial system and a Eurasian digital currency based on alternative payment systems such as blockchain to circumvent Western dominance in global financial transactions.

Gen. Richard Burrons, former commander of the United Kingdom's Joint Forces, said that the risks of strategic failure for the West are increasing due to the lack of political will to supply Ukraine with sufficient weapons and return military-industrial production.