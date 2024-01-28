Russia has changed its shelling tactics - aviation expert

Russia has changed the tactics of shelling, they have become more combined, the enemy is increasingly using ballistics. This was stated by aviation expert Anatoliy Khrapchynsky on the air of the telethon "United News", UNN reports .

Details

According to him, with the advent of the F-16, Russia will continue to try to "break through" the air defense.

But in addition to ground-based air defense systems, there will be reinforcement with aircraft that will be able to shoot down missiles in the air much earlier, ensuring less debris falling in large cities Khrapchynsky added.

