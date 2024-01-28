Russia has changed its shelling tactics - aviation expert
Kyiv • UNN
Russia has changed its shelling tactics to a more combined one, increasingly using ballistic missiles. Russia will continue to try to break through the air defense system, but Ukraine will strengthen its air defense with aircraft like the F-16, which can shoot down missiles earlier and reduce the amount of debris falling on cities.
Russia has changed the tactics of shelling, they have become more combined, the enemy is increasingly using ballistics. This was stated by aviation expert Anatoliy Khrapchynsky on the air of the telethon "United News", UNN reports .
Details
According to him, with the advent of the F-16, Russia will continue to try to "break through" the air defense.
But in addition to ground-based air defense systems, there will be reinforcement with aircraft that will be able to shoot down missiles in the air much earlier, ensuring less debris falling in large cities
Tyahynka man wounded in Kherson region due to russian shelling27.01.24, 18:51 • 30312 views