Tyahynka man wounded in Kherson region due to russian shelling
Kyiv • UNN
The russian army shelled the village of Tyahynka in Kherson region, injuring a 66-year-old local resident. The man received shrapnel wounds and was hospitalized.
The russian army shelled the village of Tyahynka in Beryslav district of Kherson region. A local resident was injured as a result of the shelling. This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Command, UNN reports.
It is specified that a 66-year-old man was injured as a result of the shelling. He was hospitalized with shrapnel wounds.
