Tyahynka man wounded in Kherson region due to russian shelling

The russian army shelled the village of Tyahynka in Beryslav district of Kherson region. A local resident was injured as a result of the shelling. This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Command, UNN reports.

russian army strikes at Tyahyntsi. There is a wounded man - the statement said.

It is specified that a 66-year-old man was injured as a result of the shelling. He was hospitalized with shrapnel wounds.

