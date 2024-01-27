Details of the nighttime Iskander missile strike on Sloviansk emerge, missile hits ceramic shop

On the morning of January 27, the Russian army struck civilian infrastructure in Sloviansk with an Iskander missile - the missile hit a ceramic workshop, which was almost completely destroyed. Nearby high-rise buildings and a kindergarten were damaged, but no one was killed or injured, said the head of the MVA, Vadym Lyakh, UNN reports.

Details

Nearby high-rise buildings on Darvin Street and a kindergarten with a social canteen were damaged. The windows were smashed said Vadym Lyakh.

In the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine , it was reportedthat the Russian occupiers struck the civilian infrastructure of Sloviansk with an Iskander ballistic missile.

