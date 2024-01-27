Details of the nighttime Iskander missile strike on Sloviansk emerge, missile hits ceramic shop
Kyiv • UNN
Russian forces launched an Iskander missile at civilian infrastructure in Sloviansk, Ukraine, on January 27. The missile hit and nearly destroyed a ceramic workshop. Nearby residential buildings and a kindergarten were damaged, but no casualties were reported.
On the morning of January 27, the Russian army struck civilian infrastructure in Sloviansk with an Iskander missile - the missile hit a ceramic workshop, which was almost completely destroyed. Nearby high-rise buildings and a kindergarten were damaged, but no one was killed or injured, said the head of the MVA, Vadym Lyakh, UNN reports.
Details
Nearby high-rise buildings on Darvin Street and a kindergarten with a social canteen were damaged. The windows were smashed
In the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine , it was reportedthat the Russian occupiers struck the civilian infrastructure of Sloviansk with an Iskander ballistic missile.
A traitor who guided Russian missiles at Sloviansk was sentenced to 12 years in prison23.11.23, 18:06 • 22909 views