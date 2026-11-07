$45.4451.04
ukenru
03:56 PM • 3248 views
Why are there problems with the electricity again, and how long could this last? DTEK provided an explanation
02:58 PM • 8840 views
Declaration requirements for all SBU employees will return — Zelenskyy approved the draft law
02:42 PM • 9200 views
Zelenskyy announced new personnel decisions in the Security Service of Ukraine following arrests in the "Carthage" case
02:31 PM • 8766 views
Budanov admitted the violation and will pay a fine for speaking Russian during clashes near Kyiv
02:09 PM • 7822 views
Zelenskyy instructed the preparation of backup transportation routes in Kyiv
01:42 PM • 8490 views
FIFA abandons plans to expand the next World Cup
01:00 PM • 9980 views
Ukraine must adopt a law on toll roads by the end of 2027, says the Ministry of Infrastructure
12:00 PM • 10197 views
Europe insists that Putin end the war in Ukraine before discussing Russia's "concerns" - Bloomberg
November 7, 09:59 AM • 14635 views
Russia attacked a Naftogaz facility three times overnight
November 7, 09:50 AM • 14725 views
Massive Russian strike damaged transmission networks from NPPs, with significant consequences in capital region
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Popular news
Vance is leading behind-the-scenes efforts to advance a new deal with Iran - AxiosNovember 7, 06:45 AM • 4414 views
4 missiles neutralized during Russia's massive attack using ballistic missiles with ZirconsNovember 7, 07:18 AM • 18626 views
Fire reported at Saratov Oil Refinery in Russia following a nighttime attackPhotoVideoNovember 7, 07:43 AM • 5958 views
Zelenskyy: Russia launched 36 ballistic missiles, striking substations connecting Kyiv to nuclear power plantsPhotoVideoNovember 7, 08:41 AM • 15629 views
Meghan Markle’s father was released on bail; security was increased near his residenceVideoNovember 7, 08:57 AM • 13281 views
Publications
The first snow in Ukraine: which regions have already felt winter's breathVideoNovember 6, 07:34 PM • 31702 views
New expenses in utility bills: Ukrainians may be required to pay for the outfitting of sheltersNovember 6, 06:49 PM • 48276 views
Patent registration in Ukraine: how to obtain a patent and protect an invention November 6, 03:17 PM • 36460 views
Veterans’ return to work: expert explains why it is important to prepare not only the workplace but also the team
Exclusive
November 6, 07:15 AM • 60596 views
"Am I a bad mother?": Why women hide postpartum depression and how to help them
Exclusive
November 6, 06:40 AM • 60465 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
David Arakhamia
Vitali Klitschko
Melania Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Germany
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Meghan Markle’s father was released on bail; security was increased near his residenceVideoNovember 7, 08:57 AM • 13494 views
For the first time in 100 years, Balenciaga will be headed by a woman — what is known about Martine RoseNovember 6, 06:15 PM • 21939 views
Netflix has announced a prequel to "Stranger Things" with new characters — when to expect itVideoNovember 6, 04:04 PM • 20664 views
Meghan Markle’s father arrested in the US — mediaNovember 6, 03:01 PM • 24793 views
The EU has brought serious accusations against TikTok — the company faces a hefty fineNovember 6, 02:12 PM • 25376 views
Actual
Heating
Starlink
9K720 Iskander
MIM-104 Patriot
Technology

Why are there problems with the electricity again, and how long could this last? DTEK provided an explanation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3294 views

Russia damaged energy facilities in the Kyiv region and Ukrenergo substations. Repairs are ongoing, while restrictions may change several times per hour.

Why are there problems with the electricity again, and how long could this last? DTEK provided an explanation

Against the backdrop of a new massive attack on Ukraine’s energy system, DTEK provided details on why Ukrainians may experience problems with electricity and how long this may last, UNN reports.

Details

According to the company, overnight on November 7, Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine’s energy system. A DTEK energy facility in the Kyiv region and Ukrenergo substations, through which electricity from nuclear power plants is supplied to Kyiv, the region and other areas of central Ukraine, were damaged.

Because of the damage, DTEK emphasized, the networks may be able to transmit less electricity. Therefore, hourly outages are in effect in most regions. Emergency outages were introduced in the Kyiv region today, during which the schedules do not apply.

Energy workers are repairing the damaged equipment and have already restored power to some consumers. As the networks are restored, the restrictions can be reduced. Air raid alerts delay repairs, but after the all-clear, crews immediately return to work. The electricity situation may change even several times an hour. Check the information for your address on the website or in the chatbot 

- the company summarized.

In Kyiv, following the Russian attack, electricity, water and heating supplies are disrupted, and the Northern Bridge is closed07.11.26, 08:30 • 16319 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Explosions
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Kyiv Oblast
DTEK
Ukrenergo
Kyiv