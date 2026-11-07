Why are there problems with the electricity again, and how long could this last? DTEK provided an explanation

Against the backdrop of a new massive attack on Ukraine’s energy system, DTEK provided details on why Ukrainians may experience problems with electricity and how long this may last, UNN reports.

Details

According to the company, overnight on November 7, Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine’s energy system. A DTEK energy facility in the Kyiv region and Ukrenergo substations, through which electricity from nuclear power plants is supplied to Kyiv, the region and other areas of central Ukraine, were damaged.

Because of the damage, DTEK emphasized, the networks may be able to transmit less electricity. Therefore, hourly outages are in effect in most regions. Emergency outages were introduced in the Kyiv region today, during which the schedules do not apply.

Energy workers are repairing the damaged equipment and have already restored power to some consumers. As the networks are restored, the restrictions can be reduced. Air raid alerts delay repairs, but after the all-clear, crews immediately return to work. The electricity situation may change even several times an hour. Check the information for your address on the website or in the chatbot - the company summarized.

In Kyiv, following the Russian attack, electricity, water and heating supplies are disrupted, and the Northern Bridge is closed