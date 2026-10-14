What is celebrated on October 14 in Ukraine and around the world

On October 14, the world observes World Standards Day and World Environmental Education Day. According to the church calendar in the new style, the holy martyrs Nazarius, Gervasius, Protasius and Celsus, the venerable Paraskeva of Serbia and the venerable Nicholas Sviatosha are commemorated, while according to the old style, the great feast of the Protection of the Most Holy Theotokos is celebrated, UNN writes.

World Standards Day

The official date was established in 1970 to commemorate October 14, 1946, when the first conference of national standards organizations opened in London, laying the foundation for the creation of the International Organization for Standardization.

The event unites the efforts of ISO, IEC, that is, the International Electrotechnical Commission, and ITU, the International Telecommunication Union, to highlight the role of unified technical standards, protocols and quality requirements in global trade and consumer safety.

World Environmental Education Day

The date was established in 1972 during the United Nations Conference on the Human Environment in Stockholm and formalized at the UNESCO and UNEP conference in Tbilisi in 1977.

The main goal of the day is to raise public environmental awareness, implement sustainable development programs in educational institutions, preserve biodiversity, and foster a caring attitude in society toward natural resources and the planet's climate.

Kallas warns of the threat of an environmental disaster caused by Russia’s "shadow fleet"

World Spine Day / World Back Day

A medical initiative under the auspices of the World Federation of Chiropractic, supported by international orthopedic organizations. The event draws attention to the widespread prevalence of spinal diseases, musculoskeletal disorders and chronic back pain.

The day emphasizes the importance of physical activity, correct posture in the workplace, ergonomics and the prevention of a sedentary lifestyle.

International Safety Officer Day

A professional observance dedicated to specialists who ensure compliance with safety regulations, protect workers' health and prevent occupational injuries at enterprises and construction sites around the world.

In Kyiv, a mechanic fell from a height in a trolleybus depot: the labor protection engineer was notified of suspicion

Remembrance Day of the Holy Martyrs Nazarius, Gervasius, Protasius and Celsus

According to the new calendar, Orthodox and Greek Catholic believers commemorate the holy martyrs Nazarius, Gervasius, Protasius and Celsus, who suffered for the Christian faith in Milan in the 1st century during the reign of Emperor Nero.

This day also commemorates the venerable Paraskeva of Serbia — an ascetic who practiced her spiritual life in the Jordan Valley, known for her prayerful silence and miracles, and the venerable Nicholas Sviatosha, who renounced the princely throne and wealth and took monastic vows at the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra.

According to the old calendar, believers celebrate the great great feast of the Protection of the Most Holy Theotokos. The feast was established to commemorate the apparition of the Mother of God in the Blachernae Church in Constantinople in the 10th century, when She spread her omophorion over the praying people and protected the city from an enemy siege.

According to the old style, the venerable Romanos the Melodist is also commemorated — a prominent Byzantine church hymnographer and author of many kontakia.

The Council of Churches appealed to the Pope over the humanitarian catastrophe in Oleshky