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Kallas warns of the threat of an environmental disaster caused by Russia’s "shadow fleet"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 282 views

Kaja Kallas called Russia’s shadow fleet an environmental threat to Europe’s coastlines. The EU has already imposed sanctions on around 670 vessels.

Kallas warns of the threat of an environmental disaster caused by Russia’s "shadow fleet"

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas warns of the threat of a large-scale oil disaster off European coastlines due to the so-called Russian shadow fleet. Kallas made the statement to Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland, UNN reports.

Details

According to her, these vessels are "environmental time bombs" because they are often old, poorly maintained and lack adequate insurance coverage.

Over the past few months, the EU has conducted six inspections as part of the fight against the shadow fleet. Each such inspection on board a vessel costs Russia time and money, the EU's foreign policy chief explained.

Britain has imposed sanctions on 38 companies and individuals linked to financing Russia’s war08.10.26, 15:27 • 4420 views

At the same time, she said, diplomatic measures exert the greatest pressure on Moscow. In particular, at the EU's request, African countries removed hundreds of vessels from their ship registries.

Losing its flag makes a tanker more vulnerable to inspections and detention, and also makes authorities, insurers, banks and traders hesitant to do business with it

- Kallas noted.

The EU has so far imposed sanctions on approximately 670 vessels.

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Olga Rozgon

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