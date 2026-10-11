The U.S. House of Representatives is preparing a bipartisan bill aimed at blocking all purchases of Russian oil. The document is planned to be named after former U.S. President Ronald Reagan. Republican Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick announced this on the social media platform X, UNN reports.

Details

According to the lawmaker, the initiative is titled the "Ronald Reagan Peace Through Strength Act." It provides for a ban on purchases of Russian oil, although the specific mechanisms for implementing it have not yet been made public.

Fitzpatrick emphasized that the bill has the support of representatives from both American parties. He also expressed confidence that the document will receive an overwhelming majority of votes in the House of Representatives.

The bill is planned to be brought to a vote under a special procedure

We are introducing a bipartisan legislative act to block any purchases of Russian oil. It will be called the "Ronald Reagan Peace Through Strength Act." It will be brought before the House of Representatives through the discharge petition procedure, and it will be passed by an overwhelming majority of votes – Fitzpatrick said.

The discharge petition procedure allows members of Congress to have a bill brought before the House of Representatives, bypassing the leadership of the relevant committee, provided that the required number of signatures is collected.

It is currently unknown exactly when the document will be presented and brought to a vote. It is also unspecified whether the initiative will provide for secondary sanctions against foreign buyers of Russian oil. To take effect, the bill must pass both chambers of Congress and be signed by the U.S. president.

In the U.S. Congress, Zelenskyy was accused of "deliberately" delaying peace talks with the Russian Federation