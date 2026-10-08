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Britain has imposed sanctions on 38 companies and individuals linked to financing Russia’s war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 126 views

Britain has expanded sanctions against 38 companies and individuals linked to Russia’s war. The restrictions target oil companies, crypto exchanges, and 12 “shadow fleet” tankers.

Britain has imposed sanctions on 38 companies and individuals linked to financing Russia’s war

The United Kingdom has introduced a new package of sanctions against 38 Russian and foreign companies and individuals linked to the financing and provision of support for russia’s war. The restrictions target oil companies, “shadow fleet” tankers, crypto exchanges, and suppliers of goods for Russia’s military industry. This is stated in a statement by the UK government, UNN reports.

Details

The updated sanctions list includes Russian financial institutions, in particular the commercial bank "Stolichny Kredit" and the joint-stock company "Planeta."

Restrictions were also imposed on companies from Canada and Kyrgyzstan which, according to the British authorities, provided economic support to the Russian government.

In addition, the sanctions were extended to enterprises from Russia, Turkey, India, and Thailand. These are companies that supplied russia with goods or technologies capable of contributing to the destabilization of the situation in Ukraine or posing a threat to its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Russian energy companies JSC "Zarubezhneft" and JSC "INK-Kapital" were also added to the sanctions list.

A further 12 vessels from russia’s “shadow fleet” were subjected to the UK’s trade and maritime sanctions.

Thus, the British government has expanded sanctions pressure not only on Russian financial and energy structures, but also on companies and vessels involved in economic ties with russia.

EU ambassadors agree on new sanctions against Russia’s defense industry and 77 State Duma deputies — media07.10.26, 11:40 • 4096 views

Olga Rozgon

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