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EU ambassadors agree on new sanctions against Russia’s defense industry and 77 State Duma deputies — media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1104 views

The EU approved sanctions against 743 individuals and 826 organizations in Russia’s defense industry. The restrictions will also affect 77 deputies and those involved in chemical weapons.

EU ambassadors agree on new sanctions against Russia’s defense industry and 77 State Duma deputies — media

EU ambassadors approved new sanctions against Russia’s military-industrial complex and 77 members of the Russian State Duma elected from the occupied territories of Ukraine, and also extended restrictions related to the use of chemical weapons. This was reported by Radio Free Europe editor for Europe Rikard Jozwiak, writes UNN.

Details

According to him, EU ambassadors today gave the "green light" to new sanctions against 743 individuals and 826 military-industrial organizations in Russia.

The sanctions also concern 77 individuals "elected" to the Russian State Duma from the occupied territories of Ukraine.

In addition, EU ambassadors agreed to renew sanctions over Russia’s use of chemical weapons on the front line . The list includes 31 individuals and 6 organizations.

On Wednesday, EU ambassadors will approve the largest package of sanctions against Russia since 2022 - Reuters07.10.26, 00:20 • 25498 views

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