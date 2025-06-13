$41.490.02
The EU has agreed to extend temporary protection for refugees from Ukraine until March 2027
11:58 AM
The EU has agreed to extend temporary protection for refugees from Ukraine until March 2027
09:49 AM
MFA issued recommendations for Ukrainians due to the escalation in the Middle East: it advises not to travel to Israel, Iran and a number of countries
Exclusive
08:47 AM
Financial literacy for children: how to form a healthy attitude to money from an early age
June 12, 05:14 PM
Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached
June 12, 04:35 PM
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industry
June 12, 04:12 PM
"Cogs" of war: how old technology ensures the country's defense capability while the legislative system is stalling
June 12, 04:05 PM
Ukrainian units in Sumy region are gradually pushing back the occupier - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
June 12, 03:21 PM
Financial literacy for children: how Ukrainian parents can raise a smart consumer in a world full of marketing
Exclusive
June 12, 12:52 PM
Financial anxiety: what it is and how to cope
June 12, 11:23 AM
Ukraine has conducted the second stage of returning severely wounded and seriously ill soldiers home - Zelenskyy
In Kyiv, a mechanic fell from a height in a trolleybus depot: the labor protection engineer was notified of suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 1392 views

In Kyiv, a labor protection engineer was notified of suspicion due to a mechanic falling from a height during work. He suffered serious injuries due to safety violations.

In Kyiv, a mechanic fell from a height in a trolleybus depot: the labor protection engineer was notified of suspicion

In Kyiv, a labor protection engineer of a trolleybus depot was informed of suspicion due to an accident. Due to violations of safety rules during repair work, a 48-year-old mechanic fell from a height and suffered serious injuries. This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

Under the procedural guidance of the Podilsk District Prosecutor's Office, a leading labor protection engineer of one of the trolleybus depots of KP "Kyivpastrans" was notified of suspicion of violating safety rules during work with increased danger, which caused serious consequences (Part 2 of Article 272 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- the message says.

As reported, it was established that the suspect was responsible for compliance with safety rules, control of the technical condition of equipment and organization of workplaces of depot employees.

However, "due to improper performance of these duties during repair work, a 48-year-old mechanic fell from a height and suffered a complex leg fracture."

The injuries he sustained are severe bodily injuries. The sanction of the article provides for punishment for a term of up to 8 years of imprisonment with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for a term of up to three years

- added in the prosecutor's office.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

