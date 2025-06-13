In Kyiv, a mechanic fell from a height in a trolleybus depot: the labor protection engineer was notified of suspicion

In Kyiv, a labor protection engineer of a trolleybus depot was informed of suspicion due to an accident. Due to violations of safety rules during repair work, a 48-year-old mechanic fell from a height and suffered serious injuries. This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

Under the procedural guidance of the Podilsk District Prosecutor's Office, a leading labor protection engineer of one of the trolleybus depots of KP "Kyivpastrans" was notified of suspicion of violating safety rules during work with increased danger, which caused serious consequences (Part 2 of Article 272 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - the message says.

As reported, it was established that the suspect was responsible for compliance with safety rules, control of the technical condition of equipment and organization of workplaces of depot employees.

However, "due to improper performance of these duties during repair work, a 48-year-old mechanic fell from a height and suffered a complex leg fracture."

The injuries he sustained are severe bodily injuries. The sanction of the article provides for punishment for a term of up to 8 years of imprisonment with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for a term of up to three years - added in the prosecutor's office.

