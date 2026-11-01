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Water pressure has decreased in four districts of Kyiv due to a power outage — Kyiv City State Administration

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1480 views

Water pressure has decreased in four districts of Kyiv due to a power outage at a water supply facility. Some buildings may experience disruptions.

Water pressure has decreased in four districts of Kyiv due to a power outage — Kyiv City State Administration

On Sunday, November 1, water pressure was reduced in four districts of Kyiv due to a water utility facility being disconnected from the power grid. The Kyiv City State Administration reported this, according to UNN.

Details

A reduction in water pressure is currently being observed in the Holosiivskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Solomianskyi, and Shevchenkivskyi districts. Some buildings may experience a temporary interruption in water supply.

Pressure in the network will begin to stabilize after power is restored to the facility. Additional time will be needed to fully restore the water supply. Specialists from "Kyivvodokanal" are working to restore a stable water supply as quickly as possible

- the statement says.

Background

As a result of Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure facilities, some consumers in the Zhytomyr, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Cherkasy, and Kharkiv regions were left without power on November 1.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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