General Dan Kane, Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, will lead a large-scale summit of Western Hemisphere military leaders scheduled for February 11 in Washington. The meeting will take place against the backdrop of radical changes in the White House's regional policy after the forceful seizure of power by Nicolas Maduro and the proclamation of a new national security strategy based on a modern interpretation of the Monroe Doctrine. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The main goal of the event is to create a united front against terrorist organizations and drug cartels that destabilize the region.

Defense chiefs and high-ranking military representatives from 34 countries will meet to build a common understanding of shared security priorities and strengthen regional cooperation. - the US Department of Defense said in a statement.

Summit participants intend to "explore the importance of strong partnerships, continued cooperation, and unified efforts to combat criminal and terrorist organizations, as well as external actors that undermine regional security and stability."

Composition of participants and strategic context

Although the full list of participating countries has not been officially released, representatives of Latin American states, as well as Great Britain and France, which retain territorial possessions in the region, are expected to be present. The holding of the summit under the leadership of General Kane effectively consolidates the US transition to active military operations in the hemisphere, as confirmed by the recent deadly strike on a drug boat in the Pacific Ocean, which was the first after the raid on Caracas.

