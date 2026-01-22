Wall Street celebrates: markets soar after Trump cancels tariffs for Europe

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
10:20 PM • 3066 views
Ukrainian delegation met with Witkoff and Kushner in Davos before their trip to Moscow - Umerov
January 21, 07:21 PM • 11270 views
CEC proposes a 6-month transition period between the end of martial law and the start of elections
January 21, 03:14 PM • 17801 views
Zelenskyy plans to go to Davos to meet with Trump on Thursday - media
January 21, 02:44 PM • 28360 views
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New One
January 21, 02:30 PM • 20232 views
Deaths in private clinics and lack of regulator's response: "Odrex case" as a verdict on the system
Exclusive
January 21, 12:43 PM • 33126 views
Europe's New Defense Architecture: Can Europe Create Its Own Defense Alliance and What Will Be Ukraine's Role?
Exclusive
January 21, 10:55 AM • 35674 views
Odrex case: relatives of treatment victims await state reaction after the release of the film "Wasp's Nest"
January 21, 10:42 AM • 20869 views
Trump's envoy Witkoff announced an expected meeting with Putin on January 22
January 21, 08:59 AM • 21773 views
Ukrainians' cash on hand increased by 12.6% in a year: NBU named the main reasonsPhoto
January 20, 08:12 PM • 39589 views
In Davos, "constructive" talks were held between US and Russian representatives on ending the war in Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Greenland should not overshadow Ukraine, says NATO chiefJanuary 21, 04:17 PM • 3468 views
The energy situation in Kyiv Oblast remains difficult, 3.5 stages of blackouts have been introduced - KOVAJanuary 21, 05:10 PM • 3618 views
We are moderately close to signing an agreement: Trump on UkraineJanuary 21, 05:29 PM • 3552 views
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installmentVideoJanuary 21, 06:19 PM • 5084 views
There is no heating in the President's Office, employees are asked not to use electric heaters - advisor to the headJanuary 21, 06:56 PM • 4074 views
Publications
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New OneJanuary 21, 02:44 PM • 28360 views
Europe's New Defense Architecture: Can Europe Create Its Own Defense Alliance and What Will Be Ukraine's Role?
Exclusive
January 21, 12:43 PM • 33126 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac signJanuary 21, 12:13 PM • 31193 views
Odrex case: relatives of treatment victims await state reaction after the release of the film "Wasp's Nest"
Exclusive
January 21, 10:55 AM • 35674 views
Federico Fellini's Birthday: Top 3 Must-Watch Films by the DirectorJanuary 20, 07:12 PM • 51783 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Musician
Gennadiy Trukhanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Greenland
Davos
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhoto11:40 PM • 1164 views
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installmentVideoJanuary 21, 06:19 PM • 5142 views
Eurovision legend returns: Alexander Rybak applies for Norwegian selection with new songVideoJanuary 21, 03:49 PM • 8252 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac signJanuary 21, 12:13 PM • 31193 views
Spotify is testing a feature to sync audiobooks with physical editionsJanuary 21, 06:46 AM • 29069 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
The New York Times

Wall Street celebrates: markets soar after Trump cancels tariffs for Europe

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

US stock indices surged after Trump's announcement of a deal on Greenland, which averted the imposition of harsh tariffs on European goods. The S&P 500 index showed its largest one-day gain in two months.

Wall Street celebrates: markets soar after Trump cancels tariffs for Europe

US stock indices ended trading on Wednesday with a sharp rise. Investors enthusiastically reacted to US President Donald Trump's statement about reaching a "framework agreement" on Greenland with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. This decision avoided the introduction of tough tariffs on goods from eight European countries, which were supposed to come into force on February 1. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

After the worst day in months, the market showed an impressive recovery. The S&P 500 index showed its largest one-day gain in two months, rising to approximately 6885 points. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq Composite also ended the day with gains of about 1.2% each. Such optimism sharply contrasts with the panic sell-off the day before, when the threat of a new trade war with the EU caused a collapse in quotes.

Global gold and silver prices set new historical records20.01.26, 21:26 • 5886 views

Market experts, including analysts from Glenmede and JPMorgan, note that Wall Street remains extremely sensitive to geopolitical headlines. Despite the joy of tariff cancellation, the investment strategy of many funds remains cautious, as negotiations on Greenland's status and the presence of American air defense systems there are still ongoing.

Markets breathed a sigh of relief when Trump ruled out the use of military force to acquire Greenland

— added Forex.com specialists.

Wall Street stabilized thanks to AI boom and falling oil prices - AP16.01.26, 01:36 • 4497 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
Sanctions
Greenland
Anti-aircraft warfare
JPMorgan Chase
Mark Rutte
NATO
Donald Trump
United States