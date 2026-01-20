Global gold and silver prices set new historical records

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
06:44 PM • 3978 views
Zelenskyy criticized the work of the Air Force after the UAV attack on Kyiv Oblast
03:45 PM • 15911 views
From increasing defense budgets and building concrete fortifications to confiscating inflatable boats: how Europe is preparing for a possible war with Russia
Exclusive
01:37 PM • 16761 views
Harvest, front, and public sentiment: what shapes the hryvnia exchange rate in 2026 and what it will be like
January 20, 01:28 PM • 28314 views
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by Reality
January 20, 11:08 AM • 20650 views
I'm still here: Zelenskyy says he's not going to the Davos forum yet
January 20, 11:00 AM • 27010 views
IAEA: Ukrainian power substations vital for nuclear safety were damaged amid a Russian attack today
January 20, 09:39 AM • 24521 views
Russia changed tactics in attacking energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy instructed to inform the US and other partners and expects a government report on restoration timelines
Exclusive
January 20, 09:21 AM • 24535 views
Law enforcement officers did not conduct searches at the home of Dnipro Mayor Filatov
January 20, 08:19 AM • 21688 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 'Zircon', 27 out of 34 missiles and 315 out of 339 drones neutralized
January 20, 07:41 AM • 18123 views
White House has not yet scheduled Trump's meeting with Zelensky in Davos - Politico
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Blogger Volodymyr Petrov dismissed from the National Military Memorial CemeteryJanuary 20, 10:30 AM • 16675 views
Save Odrex? The Ministry of Health has not made a decision for almost two weeks based on the results of the inspection of the scandalous clinicJanuary 20, 10:57 AM • 29804 views
Tina Karol apologized to Ukrainians after a wave of discussions about her song about light and warmthPhotoVideoJanuary 20, 01:02 PM • 8542 views
Musk asked subscribers if he should buy Ryanair amid a dispute with the CEO02:32 PM • 11271 views
Jerry Heil stated that there are attempts to remove her from the Eurovision 2026 National SelectionPhoto02:39 PM • 12418 views
Publications
Federico Fellini's Birthday: Top 3 Must-Watch Films by the Director07:12 PM • 962 views
From increasing defense budgets and building concrete fortifications to confiscating inflatable boats: how Europe is preparing for a possible war with Russia03:45 PM • 15925 views
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by RealityJanuary 20, 01:28 PM • 28325 views
Save Odrex? The Ministry of Health has not made a decision for almost two weeks based on the results of the inspection of the scandalous clinicJanuary 20, 10:57 AM • 29821 views
Cyborgs stood their ground, but the concrete didn't: Ukraine honors the defenders of Donetsk AirportPhotoVideoJanuary 20, 07:20 AM • 43855 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Emmanuel Macron
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Davos
Greenland
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
What's happening in Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's marriage: insiders speak of tension in the relationship05:49 PM • 2424 views
Amidst the scandal with his eldest son, David Beckham spoke about children's mistakes05:16 PM • 3712 views
Netflix changes Warner Bros. merger offer amid Paramount pressure04:21 PM • 3954 views
Jerry Heil stated that there are attempts to remove her from the Eurovision 2026 National SelectionPhoto02:39 PM • 12429 views
Musk asked subscribers if he should buy Ryanair amid a dispute with the CEO02:32 PM • 11284 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
The Diplomat

Global gold and silver prices set new historical records

Kyiv • UNN

 • 156 views

Global gold prices exceeded $4700 per ounce, and silver reached $95. The increase is due to escalating geopolitical tensions and investor uncertainty.

Global gold and silver prices set new historical records

On Tuesday, global markets saw an unprecedented surge in the value of precious metals. The price of gold surpassed the $4,700 per ounce mark for the first time, while silver reached an all-time high, exceeding $95. Experts attribute the rally primarily to escalating geopolitical tensions, which are stimulating demand for safe-haven assets. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The spot price of gold rose by approximately 2%, reaching $4,757.33 per ounce. Earlier the same day, an absolute record of $4,765.93 was recorded. American futures for February delivery increased by 3.7%, settling at $4,765.80.

Gold breaks historical records: price exceeds $4600 amid Trump-Fed conflict12.01.26, 07:40 • 6901 view

The silver market also showed rapid dynamics, breaking the barrier of $95 per ounce for the first time in history.

Reasons for investment demand

Analysts link the excitement to investors' uncertainty about the stability of US assets and the softening of the dollar's exchange rate.

Gold prices have surged into uncharted territory as investors hedge against rising political risks

- noted Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at City Index and FOREX.com.

According to the expert, "A softer dollar provides an additional tailwind for precious metals, amplifying gold's gains at a time when confidence in US assets appears to be wavering."

Impact of geopolitics on the stock market

The situation in the metals market is unfolding against the backdrop of major Wall Street indices falling to a three-week low. Pressure on stocks was caused by new statements from President Donald Trump regarding the introduction of tariffs in the context of his initiatives to establish control over Greenland. These remarks heightened tensions ahead of Trump's planned meeting with global business leaders at the Davos forum. 

The value of Russia's gold reserves increased by $216 billion amid price records20.01.26, 20:38 • 1238 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
Gold
Greenland
Davos
Reuters
Donald Trump
United States