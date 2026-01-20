The value of Russia's gold reserves increased by $216 billion amid price records

$43.180.08
Zelenskyy criticized the work of the Air Force after the UAV attack on Kyiv Oblast
03:45 PM • 12286 views
From increasing defense budgets and building concrete fortifications to confiscating inflatable boats: how Europe is preparing for a possible war with Russia
01:37 PM • 14579 views
Harvest, front, and public sentiment: what shapes the hryvnia exchange rate in 2026 and what it will be like
01:28 PM • 25021 views
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by Reality
January 20, 11:08 AM • 19105 views
I'm still here: Zelenskyy says he's not going to the Davos forum yet
January 20, 11:00 AM • 26332 views
IAEA: Ukrainian power substations vital for nuclear safety were damaged amid a Russian attack today
January 20, 09:39 AM • 24072 views
Russia changed tactics in attacking energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy instructed to inform the US and other partners and expects a government report on restoration timelines
January 20, 09:21 AM • 24196 views
Law enforcement officers did not conduct searches at the home of Dnipro Mayor Filatov
January 20, 08:19 AM • 21572 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 'Zircon', 27 out of 34 missiles and 315 out of 339 drones neutralized
January 20, 07:41 AM • 18005 views
White House has not yet scheduled Trump's meeting with Zelensky in Davos - Politico
Blogger Volodymyr Petrov dismissed from the National Military Memorial Cemetery
Save Odrex? The Ministry of Health has not made a decision for almost two weeks based on the results of the inspection of the scandalous clinic
Tina Karol apologized to Ukrainians after a wave of discussions about her song about light and warmth
Musk asked subscribers if he should buy Ryanair amid a dispute with the CEO
Jerry Heil stated that there are attempts to remove her from the Eurovision 2026 National Selection
From increasing defense budgets and building concrete fortifications to confiscating inflatable boats: how Europe is preparing for a possible war with Russia
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by Reality
Save Odrex? The Ministry of Health has not made a decision for almost two weeks based on the results of the inspection of the scandalous clinic
Cyborgs stood their ground, but the concrete didn't: Ukraine honors the defenders of Donetsk Airport
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalates
What's happening in Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's marriage: insiders speak of tension in the relationship
Amidst the scandal with his eldest son, David Beckham spoke about children's mistakes
Netflix changes Warner Bros. merger offer amid Paramount pressure
Jerry Heil stated that there are attempts to remove her from the Eurovision 2026 National Selection
Musk asked subscribers if he should buy Ryanair amid a dispute with the CEO
The value of Russia's gold reserves increased by $216 billion amid price records

Kyiv • UNN

 • 174 views

The value of the Russian Central Bank's gold reserves has increased by $216 billion since 2022, reaching $326.5 billion. This growth is due to a 65% increase in gold prices in 2025 and another 8% in early 2026.

The value of Russia's gold reserves increased by $216 billion amid price records

Since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the value of the Russian Central Bank's gold reserves has increased by $216 billion. According to Bloomberg, this amount is virtually equivalent to the volume of Russian sovereign assets currently frozen in Europe. This is reported by UNN.

Details

As of the end of 2025, Russia's total international reserves amounted to almost $755 billion. The share of gold in them is estimated at $326.5 billion. The rapid increase in asset value is due to price dynamics in the global market: in 2025, gold rose by 65%, and since the beginning of 2026, the price has increased by another 8%, exceeding the $4,700 per ounce mark.

Gold prices fall amid profit-taking and de-escalation in Iran

Despite Russia being the world's second-largest gold producer with an annual output of over 300 tons, since 2022, this metal has been cut off from Western markets. Sanction restrictions complicate transactions even with Asian buyers, limiting Russia's ability to freely dispose of accumulated reserves.

It will be recalled that in December, the European Union approved the indefinite freezing of Russian assets worth $244 billion.

Gold breaks historical records: price exceeds $4600 amid Trump-Fed conflict

Stepan Haftko

Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Gold
Bloomberg L.P.
European Union
Ukraine