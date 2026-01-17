Gold prices fall amid profit-taking and de-escalation in Iran

$43.180.08
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM • 12472 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
January 16, 06:20 PM • 17000 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 21951 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
January 16, 01:20 PM • 20036 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
January 16, 12:36 PM • 36654 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
January 16, 12:29 PM • 32332 views
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
January 16, 11:02 AM • 28075 views
Ukraine's economy grew by 2.2% in 2025 despite Russian attacks and complex logistics - Ministry of Economy
January 16, 10:01 AM • 25936 views
Winter holidays in Kyiv extended until February 1, in other regions by decision of the TEB - Ministry of Education
January 16, 08:50 AM • 25278 views
Ukraine has fuel reserves for 20+ days, imports continue, gas reserves also available - minister
Publications
Exclusives
Chechen leader's son Adam Kadyrov in intensive care after car accident in Grozny - Media
US wants to exchange heavy Venezuelan oil for its medium to replenish reserves - Reuters
Chinese New Year: traditions and celebration features
Czech Republic to transfer combat aircraft to Ukraine to combat drones
Kadyrov's son urgently transported to Moscow hospital after car accident - Russian media
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 21954 views
Show in the HACC: jokes, criticism, emotions, and bail for Tymoshenko
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate it
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memory
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 98401 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Elon Musk
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
United States
Ukraine
Great Britain
Venezuela
White House
Musk's child's mother sues xAI over pornographic deepfakes created by Grok chatbot
Kate Middleton impressed fans by driving herself to a reception at Windsor Castle
Chinese New Year: traditions and celebration features
Shmyhal said he works in a jacket in his office due to the cold
Pinterest unveiled its 2026 trend color palette
Technology
Social network
Instagram
Starlink
Financial Times

Gold prices fall amid profit-taking and de-escalation in Iran

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40 views

The global gold market is correcting after reaching historical highs, with prices falling by more than 1%. Investors are taking profits, and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have eased.

Gold prices fall amid profit-taking and de-escalation in Iran

On Saturday, January 17, the global gold market is showing a correction after reaching historical records earlier in the week. The price of the precious metal fell by more than 1% as investors began to massively lock in profits, and geopolitical tensions in key regions somewhat eased. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

After gold set a new all-time high of $4,642.72 per ounce on Wednesday, a natural retreat began in the market. As of today, the spot price fluctuates between $4,592 and $4,602 per ounce. Analysts at "Marex" note that this is a "general retreat in the commodity complex" after weeks of aggressive growth.

Main pressure factors on price

De-escalation in the Middle East: protests in Iran, which fueled demand for safe-haven assets, began to subside. This was facilitated by the wait-and-see attitude of US President Donald Trump and the mediation efforts of Vladimir Putin.

Bitcoin reaches two-month high, surpassing $97,00015.01.26, 03:59 • 3980 views

Dollar strengthening: the American currency remains near a six-week high amid stable US economic indicators.

Trade stability: the agreement reached on Thursday between the US and Taiwan to reduce tariffs on semiconductors somewhat calmed the markets, despite possible dissatisfaction from China.

Expert forecasts: the path to $5,000

Despite the current decline, most financial institutions maintain a "bullish" sentiment for 2026. In particular:

  • J.P. Morgan and HSBC predict the price will reach $5,000–$5,055 per ounce in the first half or by the end of this year.
    • UBS does not rule out a rise to $5,400 if political or financial risks escalate again.
      • The US Federal Reserve is expected to keep interest rates unchanged until June, which also supports gold as a non-coupon-bearing asset.

        Silver also came under pressure, falling 2.9% to $89.65 per ounce after its historical high. 

        Record silver prices hit solar panel manufacturers: industry on the verge of crisis16.01.26, 03:11 • 2624 views

        Stepan Haftko

        EconomyNews of the World
        Gold
        Vladimir Putin
        Federal Reserve
        JPMorgan Chase
        Reuters
        Donald Trump
        Taiwan
        China
        United States
        Iran