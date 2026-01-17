Gold prices fall amid profit-taking and de-escalation in Iran

On Saturday, January 17, the global gold market is showing a correction after reaching historical records earlier in the week. The price of the precious metal fell by more than 1% as investors began to massively lock in profits, and geopolitical tensions in key regions somewhat eased. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

After gold set a new all-time high of $4,642.72 per ounce on Wednesday, a natural retreat began in the market. As of today, the spot price fluctuates between $4,592 and $4,602 per ounce. Analysts at "Marex" note that this is a "general retreat in the commodity complex" after weeks of aggressive growth.

Main pressure factors on price

De-escalation in the Middle East: protests in Iran, which fueled demand for safe-haven assets, began to subside. This was facilitated by the wait-and-see attitude of US President Donald Trump and the mediation efforts of Vladimir Putin.

Dollar strengthening: the American currency remains near a six-week high amid stable US economic indicators.

Trade stability: the agreement reached on Thursday between the US and Taiwan to reduce tariffs on semiconductors somewhat calmed the markets, despite possible dissatisfaction from China.

Expert forecasts: the path to $5,000

Despite the current decline, most financial institutions maintain a "bullish" sentiment for 2026. In particular:

J.P. Morgan and HSBC predict the price will reach $5,000–$5,055 per ounce in the first half or by the end of this year.

UBS does not rule out a rise to $5,400 if political or financial risks escalate again.

The US Federal Reserve is expected to keep interest rates unchanged until June, which also supports gold as a non-coupon-bearing asset.

Silver also came under pressure, falling 2.9% to $89.65 per ounce after its historical high.

