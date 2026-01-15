Bitcoin reaches two-month high, surpassing $97,000

Bitcoin has reached a two-month high, finally joining other risky assets and precious metals. This is reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that on Wednesday, the digital asset Bitcoin rose by 3.9% to $97,694, which is the highest level since November 14, when it last reached $100,000. Ether, the second largest token, rose by 6%.

Bitcoin lost more than 6% in 2025 after ending the year subdued, trading in a narrow range and showing significant indifference to the rise in stocks and precious metals. But the token has shown signs of a potential breakout throughout January, and now traders see it potentially gaining ground on competing asset classes. - the article says.

It is indicated that one of the factors contributing to Bitcoin's growth is the core inflation in the US, which rose less than expected, which is a favorable factor for the token.

"In the medium term, we may see investors allocate more funds to Bitcoin, building on the narrative of catching up with gold, and other risky assets are thriving," said Justin d'Anethan, head of research at Arctic Digital.

Recall

Bitcoin ended its first full week of trading in 2026 almost unchanged, hovering around the $90,000 level. This is about 2% less than a year earlier.

Bitcoin overheated: fintech expert Olena Sosedka predicted what would happen to the crypto market