January 14, 07:44 PM • 9612 views
State of emergency in energy: what it means
January 14, 05:38 PM • 17713 views
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
January 14, 05:29 PM • 19327 views
Emergency declared in Ukraine's energy sector - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 14, 04:42 PM • 18508 views
Frozen homes leave people homeless: what happens to utility networks and structures
January 14, 02:56 PM • 18566 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: 14-year-old boy to be sent to pre-trial detention center after treatment
Exclusive
January 14, 02:35 PM • 17045 views
People's Deputy Serhiy Vlasenko announced political revenge by NABU due to the work of the Temporary Investigative Commission and criticism of anti-corruption bodies
January 14, 01:56 PM • 14971 views
European Commission approves legislative package for financial support to Ukraine worth €90 billion: what's next
January 14, 01:18 PM • 14410 views
The Rada appointed Dmytro Natalukha as head of the State Property Fund
Exclusive
January 14, 01:16 PM • 12640 views
NABU's attack on Tymoshenko is political reprisal and an attempt to destabilize the government - political scientist
Exclusive
January 14, 12:53 PM • 25426 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
January 14, 12:53 PM
Bitcoin reaches two-month high, surpassing $97,000

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104 views

Bitcoin rose 3.9% to $97,694, reaching its highest level since November 14. This increase followed a period of stagnation, showing signs of a breakthrough.

Bitcoin reaches two-month high, surpassing $97,000

Bitcoin has reached a two-month high, finally joining other risky assets and precious metals. This is reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that on Wednesday, the digital asset Bitcoin rose by 3.9% to $97,694, which is the highest level since November 14, when it last reached $100,000. Ether, the second largest token, rose by 6%.

Bitcoin lost more than 6% in 2025 after ending the year subdued, trading in a narrow range and showing significant indifference to the rise in stocks and precious metals. But the token has shown signs of a potential breakout throughout January, and now traders see it potentially gaining ground on competing asset classes.

- the article says.

It is indicated that one of the factors contributing to Bitcoin's growth is the core inflation in the US, which rose less than expected, which is a favorable factor for the token.

"In the medium term, we may see investors allocate more funds to Bitcoin, building on the narrative of catching up with gold, and other risky assets are thriving," said Justin d'Anethan, head of research at Arctic Digital.

Recall

Bitcoin ended its first full week of trading in 2026 almost unchanged, hovering around the $90,000 level. This is about 2% less than a year earlier.

Bitcoin overheated: fintech expert Olena Sosedka predicted what would happen to the crypto market18.11.25, 16:10 • 81962 views

