Wall Street stabilized thanks to AI boom and falling oil prices - AP

On Thursday, January 15, US stock indices resumed growth, breaking a two-day losing streak. The main market drivers were the positive financial report of the Taiwanese semiconductor giant TSMC and a significant decrease in energy prices amid the de-escalation of tensions around Iran. This was reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

The main news of the day was the report of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), which exceeded analysts' expectations. The company announced a 35% increase in net profit and reported plans to increase capital expenditures in 2026 to $56 billion. This was a powerful signal about the continuation of the artificial intelligence boom.

Bitcoin reaches two-month high, surpassing $97,000

The market reaction was immediate:

TSMC shares in the US jumped 4.4%.

Nvidia, a key client of the Taiwanese giant, rose 2.1%.

Chip equipment suppliers showed rapid growth:

KLA Corp. (+7.7%) and Applied Materials (+5.7%).

Oil is getting cheaper, markets are calming down

An additional stabilizing factor was the sharp drop in oil prices. The price of Brent crude fell by 4.15%, dropping to $63.76 per barrel. Traders reacted to statements by President Donald Trump, which indicate a possible decrease in the likelihood of an immediate military confrontation with Iran. This reduced fears of oil supply disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz.

Trading results

At the end of the session, the main indices closed in the "green zone":

The S&P 500 rose 0.3% to 6,944.47 points.

The Dow Jones added 0.6% (292 points), reaching 49,442.44.

The Nasdaq rose 0.2% to 23,530.02 points.

In addition to tech giants, the banking sector, including Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, showed good results thanks to strong quarterly reports.

