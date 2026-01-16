Wall Street stabilized thanks to AI boom and falling oil prices - AP

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
10:04 PM • 1456 views
Trump did receive the Nobel Peace Medal, symbolically presented by Machado
January 15, 02:15 PM • 12557 views
Cereals, bread, meat, eggs or vegetables: what's next in line for price increases
Exclusive
January 15, 01:18 PM • 21766 views
Emergency in Ukraine's energy sector: what it means for city residents
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 53902 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
January 15, 08:08 AM • 66526 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope
Exclusive
January 15, 07:52 AM • 36509 views
Frost and snow: what is happening with winter crops in Ukraine
January 15, 06:16 AM • 33265 views
IMF head Georgieva arrives in Kyiv for first visit since 2023
January 15, 02:34 AM • 52346 views
Trump accused Ukraine of hindering a peace agreement with Russia
January 14, 07:44 PM • 41970 views
State of emergency in energy: what it means
January 14, 05:38 PM • 44013 views
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
Popular news
Czech President Pavel arrived in Ukraine on a working visitJanuary 15, 02:42 PM • 3500 views
US detains another tanker linked to Venezuela: video and all detailsVideoJanuary 15, 03:04 PM • 3306 views
France now provides Ukraine with two-thirds of its intelligence capabilities - MacronJanuary 15, 03:05 PM • 3768 views
Pinterest unveiled its 2026 trend color palettePhotoJanuary 15, 04:22 PM • 7984 views
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate it06:00 PM • 11852 views
Publications
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate it06:00 PM • 11860 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 45674 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 53902 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscopeJanuary 15, 08:08 AM • 66526 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Exclusive
January 14, 12:53 PM • 60036 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Andriy Sybiha
J. D. Vance
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Iran
Venezuela
UNN Lite
Pinterest unveiled its 2026 trend color palettePhotoJanuary 15, 04:22 PM • 7996 views
Musk's X to ban Grok AI from undressing real people's photos into bikinisJanuary 15, 07:20 AM • 22606 views
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 44381 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 78146 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 69107 views
Wall Street stabilized thanks to AI boom and falling oil prices - AP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 68 views

US stock indices resumed growth on January 15 after a two-day decline. This happened thanks to a positive report from TSMC and lower oil prices.

Wall Street stabilized thanks to AI boom and falling oil prices - AP

On Thursday, January 15, US stock indices resumed growth, breaking a two-day losing streak. The main market drivers were the positive financial report of the Taiwanese semiconductor giant TSMC and a significant decrease in energy prices amid the de-escalation of tensions around Iran. This was reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

The main news of the day was the report of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), which exceeded analysts' expectations. The company announced a 35% increase in net profit and reported plans to increase capital expenditures in 2026 to $56 billion. This was a powerful signal about the continuation of the artificial intelligence boom.

Bitcoin reaches two-month high, surpassing $97,00015.01.26, 03:59 • 3852 views

The market reaction was immediate:

  • TSMC shares in the US jumped 4.4%.
    • Nvidia, a key client of the Taiwanese giant, rose 2.1%.

      Chip equipment suppliers showed rapid growth:

      • KLA Corp. (+7.7%) and Applied Materials (+5.7%).

        Oil is getting cheaper, markets are calming down

        An additional stabilizing factor was the sharp drop in oil prices. The price of Brent crude fell by 4.15%, dropping to $63.76 per barrel. Traders reacted to statements by President Donald Trump, which indicate a possible decrease in the likelihood of an immediate military confrontation with Iran. This reduced fears of oil supply disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz.

        Trading results

        At the end of the session, the main indices closed in the "green zone":

        The S&P 500 rose 0.3% to 6,944.47 points.

        The Dow Jones added 0.6% (292 points), reaching 49,442.44.

        The Nasdaq rose 0.2% to 23,530.02 points.

        In addition to tech giants, the banking sector, including Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, showed good results thanks to strong quarterly reports. 

        US and Taiwan sign historic semiconductor trade agreement16.01.26, 01:01 • 180 views

        Stepan Haftko

        EconomyNews of the World
        Technology
        Energy
        Trend
        Nasdaq
        Donald Trump
        Iran