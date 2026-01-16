$43.180.08
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Andriy Sybiha
J. D. Vance
Ukraine
United States
White House
Iran
Venezuela
US and Taiwan sign historic semiconductor trade agreement

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8 views

The US Department of Commerce and Taiwan have reached an agreement on tariff reduction and investment. Taiwan has pledged to invest $500 billion in the US technology sector.

US and Taiwan sign historic semiconductor trade agreement

The US Department of Commerce announced the signing of a large-scale agreement with Taiwan aimed at restoring American leadership in microchip manufacturing. The agreement provides for a significant reduction in tariffs for Taiwanese exporters in exchange for investment commitments totaling $500 billion. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Under the agreement, the US is reducing mutual tariffs on Taiwanese goods from 20% to 15%, which puts the island on par with Washington's allies such as Japan and South Korea. For certain categories of goods, including aviation components and generic drugs, a zero tariff rate is established.

US calls on China for restraint after military drills near Taiwan02.01.26, 04:00 • 5333 views

Special conditions are provided for semiconductor manufacturers, such as TSMC. Companies that build factories in the US will be able to import necessary equipment without paying special duties under Article 232 in an amount 2.5 times greater than the planned capacity.

Large-scale investments in the American economy

In response to the easing of the trade regime, Taiwan has committed to ensuring a capital inflow into the US technology sector:

  • 250 billion dollars - direct investments by Taiwanese companies in the production of semiconductors, artificial intelligence, and renewable energy;
    • 250 billion dollars - Taiwan's state credit guarantees to support the supplier ecosystem on American soil.

      In particular, TSMC is expected to expand its project in Arizona, building at least four additional factories (fabs) in addition to the six already planned.

      Asia's Tech Sector Outpaces US in Global AI Race11.01.26, 06:27 • 4191 view

      Stepan Haftko

      EconomyNews of the WorldTechnologies
      Technology
      Energy
      Electricity
      Arizona
      United States Department of Commerce
      Reuters
      Taiwan
      South Korea
      Japan
      United States