Photo: UNICEF/UNI361793/Sobecki VII Photo

Hunger could significantly worsen in 16 global hotspots over the next six months, mainly due to armed conflicts and extreme climate events. This is stated in a new report by two UN agencies, UNN writes, citing Al Jazeera.

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The UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the World Food Programme (WFP) warned on Friday, November 27, that Sudan, South Sudan, Somalia, northern Nigeria and Yemen face the most serious hunger threats, driven by violence, population displacement, economic hardship and extreme weather conditions.

The number of hunger hotspots in the report, published twice a year by the Global Network Against Food Crises, has increased from 13 in June: Chad, Uganda and parts of Southern Africa and Central America were added, while Lebanon was removed.

The report states that armed conflict and violence are causing hunger in 12 of the 16 most vulnerable regions, as rapidly rising food, energy and transport prices undermine people's ability to feed themselves.

The El Niño phenomenon, which the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) forecasts will intensify to exceptional levels in the coming months, is the main cause of hunger in three of the four recently identified most vulnerable regions: Southern Africa, the Central American Dry Corridor and northeastern Uganda.

The agencies warned that reduced humanitarian aid funding from December 2026 to May 2027 is undermining efforts to prevent a catastrophe.

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In the five countries most at risk, which have repeatedly appeared on the list of the most vulnerable regions since 2022, humanitarian assistance declined by nearly two-thirds between 2022 and 2025, from $5.1 billion to $2 billion.

"Although conflict, economic shocks, extreme climate events and access constraints remain the main drivers of these crises, declining humanitarian resources have reduced the ability to sustain gains and mitigate deteriorating conditions," FAO and WFP wrote.

Although past humanitarian efforts helped prevent famine, "the gains made have proved fragile and short-lived: serious risks of acute food insecurity, including the risk of famine, have re-emerged within a few years."

In Sudan, famine remains a risk in 13 localities in North Darfur and South Kordofan through January 2027, as fighting disrupts food production, markets and the delivery of humanitarian aid.

The agencies also identified famine risks in some areas of Somalia and South Sudan, where escalating violence has worsened an already desperate humanitarian situation.

Afghanistan, Haiti, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Gaza were also among the areas of particular concern.

The level of concern for Gaza was downgraded from the highest level after a slight improvement in food security following the "ceasefire" in October 2025. However, the agencies warned that the situation in Gaza remains unstable, while acute food insecurity is expected to worsen in the occupied West Bank.

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