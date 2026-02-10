$43.030.02
Ukrainians aged 60 and over are allowed to serve under contract. Zelenskyy signed a decree
05:08 PM • 6970 views
Currently, no one can make a decision regarding the refund of funds paid to the family of a fighter who was considered dead - Lubinets
04:55 PM • 8770 views
A regional state of emergency has been declared in the energy sector in Kharkiv Oblast - OMA
Exclusive
03:55 PM • 9538 views
American TV channel Newsmax prepares for launch in Ukraine: why a major media player enters the Ukrainian market
Exclusive
01:08 PM • 14078 views
"Tariffs should not be a tool of social policy": why electricity price hikes are only a matter of time and a necessary step to heal the energy market
12:47 PM • 18893 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of a UAV training center, a drone control point of the "Rubikon" unit, and other occupier facilities
Exclusive
12:43 PM • 14326 views
The private clinic "INTO SANA" in Odesa may be involved in a corruption scheme for draft evasion by conscripts
Exclusive
February 10, 12:23 PM • 21198 views
"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?
February 10, 09:19 AM • 16973 views
EU considers 5 steps for Ukraine's accession as early as 2027 - Politico
February 9, 10:01 PM • 26967 views
Heraskevych reminded the world about athletes killed by Russia with portraits on his helmet: Zelenskyy thanked the Ukrainian athlete
Ukrzaliznytsia changes train routes in Sumy region due to shelling threat: all details and new service to Kharkiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 130 views

Ukrzaliznytsia is adjusting train movements in the Sumy direction due to the threat of shelling, changing the routes of transit trains No. 45/46 and No. 113/114. Starting February 7, 2026, an additional train No. 213/214 Kharkiv – Sumy will be launched for convenient transfers.

Ukrzaliznytsia changes train routes in Sumy region due to shelling threat: all details and new service to Kharkiv

Ukrzaliznytsia is temporarily adjusting train traffic in the Sumy direction due to the constant threat of shelling of railway infrastructure in the Sumy region, UNN reports with reference to UZ.

Details

As reported by UZ, the routes of transit trains No. 45/46 and No. 113/114 connecting Uzhhorod and Kharkiv have been changed. They will run along a more southern route through Lubny, Myrhorod, Poltava, and Liubotyn, which will increase the level of safety of passenger transportation.

To maintain convenient connections between regions, an additional fast train No. 213/214 Kharkiv – Sumy has been appointed, which will run daily from February 7, 2026. The train will stop in Liubotyn, Bohodukhiv, Kyrykivka, and Trostianets. The travel time from Kharkiv to Sumy will be from 09:00 to 12:17, and in the opposite direction – from 12:57 to 16:01.

The new route will be key for transfers. In Kharkiv, passengers will be able to transfer to long-distance trains in the direction of the West and South of the country, including Uzhhorod, Odesa, Vorokhta, Chernivtsi, Przemyśl, and other cities. In Sumy, a guaranteed transfer to a train to Kyiv is available, from where further routes are available in more than 30 directions throughout Ukraine.

Ukrzaliznytsia also explained options for traveling to Kharkiv from Konotop, Vorozhba, Putyvl, Bakhmach, and Nizhyn using transfers in Sumy.

Passengers are advised to use the "with transfers" option in the application or on the Ukrzaliznytsia website when purchasing tickets so that the system automatically selects the optimal routes. The company urges understanding of the temporary changes, emphasizing that they are implemented for the safety and continuity of passenger traffic in the face of Russian threats.

Recall

On February 10, possible changes in train traffic in Sumy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia regions. Some flights have been canceled, and bus transfers have been organized in dangerous areas.

