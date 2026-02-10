Ukrzaliznytsia changes train routes in Sumy region due to shelling threat: all details and new service to Kharkiv

Ukrzaliznytsia is temporarily adjusting train traffic in the Sumy direction due to the constant threat of shelling of railway infrastructure in the Sumy region, UNN reports with reference to UZ.

Details

As reported by UZ, the routes of transit trains No. 45/46 and No. 113/114 connecting Uzhhorod and Kharkiv have been changed. They will run along a more southern route through Lubny, Myrhorod, Poltava, and Liubotyn, which will increase the level of safety of passenger transportation.

To maintain convenient connections between regions, an additional fast train No. 213/214 Kharkiv – Sumy has been appointed, which will run daily from February 7, 2026. The train will stop in Liubotyn, Bohodukhiv, Kyrykivka, and Trostianets. The travel time from Kharkiv to Sumy will be from 09:00 to 12:17, and in the opposite direction – from 12:57 to 16:01.

The new route will be key for transfers. In Kharkiv, passengers will be able to transfer to long-distance trains in the direction of the West and South of the country, including Uzhhorod, Odesa, Vorokhta, Chernivtsi, Przemyśl, and other cities. In Sumy, a guaranteed transfer to a train to Kyiv is available, from where further routes are available in more than 30 directions throughout Ukraine.

Ukrzaliznytsia also explained options for traveling to Kharkiv from Konotop, Vorozhba, Putyvl, Bakhmach, and Nizhyn using transfers in Sumy.

Passengers are advised to use the "with transfers" option in the application or on the Ukrzaliznytsia website when purchasing tickets so that the system automatically selects the optimal routes. The company urges understanding of the temporary changes, emphasizing that they are implemented for the safety and continuity of passenger traffic in the face of Russian threats.

Recall

On February 10, possible changes in train traffic in Sumy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia regions. Some flights have been canceled, and bus transfers have been organized in dangerous areas.