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"Ukrenergo" introduces hourly power outages on November 1

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

On November 1, restrictions for industry and hourly outages for all consumers will be in effect in certain regions. The reason is attacks by Russia.

"Ukrenergo" introduces hourly power outages on November 1

On Sunday, November 1, consumption restrictions will have to be imposed in some regions of Ukraine. This was reported by Ukrenergo, according to UNN.

Details

The schedules will be as follows:

  • 06:00 - 23:59 - capacity restriction schedules for industry;
    • 06:00 - 23:59 - hourly outage schedules for all categories of consumers (covering 1.5 to 2.5 queues).

      The reason for imposing the restrictions is the aftermath of massive Russian attacks on energy facilities.

      The situation in the power system may change as a result of Russian shelling. Follow announcements and outage schedules on the official pages of distribution system operators (oblenergos) in your region

      - the post says.

      We would like to remind you

      Earlier, UNN reported that more than 100,000 consumers in three districts of Dnipropetrovsk region remain without electricity due to Russian attacks.

      Yevhen Ustimenko

      SocietyWar in Ukraine
      Electricity outage schedules
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      Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
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