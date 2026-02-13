Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych, whom the IOC disqualified before the first run of the 2026 Olympics, will be welcomed in the session hall of the Ukrainian parliament. This was reported by UNN with reference to People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

Details

Zheleznyak refers to the words of the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Ruslan Stefanchuk.

"After his return, we will be glad to see Vladyslav Heraskevych in the session hall of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine." - the MP quotes the speaker's phrase.

Context

The IOC disqualified Ukrainian Vladyslav Heraskevych before the first run of the 2026 Olympics in skeleton because he was supposed to start in a "helmet of remembrance" - as a sign of respect for fallen Ukrainian athletes and all our Heroes.

Heraskevych himself told journalists that he would appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, condemned this decision, calling it a shameful moment and a betrayal of the Olympic code.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the IOC's decision to disqualify Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych morally appalling.

The Head of the Office of the President, former head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, thanked skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych for his principled stance and courage, and emphasized that sports can remain outside politics, but never outside conscience, honor, and dignity.

The President of the International Olympic Committee, Kirsty Coventry, also commented on Vladyslav Heraskevych's disqualification at the Winter Games. She noted that rules are a priority, despite the importance of messages of remembrance.

Recall

Vladyslav Heraskevych announced that the court hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) would begin very soon. He considers his disqualification unlawful, as he did not violate IOC rules.