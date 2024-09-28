Ukrainian Defense Forces stop 47 enemy attacks in the Pokrovsk sector - General Staff on the situation at the front

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 101261 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 108009 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 174374 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 141703 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 145400 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139862 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 185698 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112147 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 175878 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104782 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 115303 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 70697 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 77124 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 45262 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 36635 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 174374 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 185698 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 175878 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 203153 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 191985 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 143894 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 143694 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 148259 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 139575 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 156340 views
Actual
Ukrainian Defense Forces stop 47 enemy attacks in the Pokrovsk sector - General Staff on the situation at the front

Ukrainian Defense Forces stop 47 enemy attacks in the Pokrovsk sector - General Staff on the situation at the front

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18374 views

There were 180 combat engagements over the last day, 47 of them in the Pokrovsk sector. The enemy launched 6 missile and 74 air strikes, making 5081 attacks. The defense forces repelled numerous attacks in different directions.

 There were 180 combat engagements in the frontline over the last day, 47 of them in the Pokrovsk sector. The highest concentration of hostile attacks there was near Mykhailivka and Novotoretske. The situation was also “hot” in the Kurakhove sector , where the Defense Forces repelled 28 attacks. This is stated in the report of the General Staff as of 8:00 a.m. on September 28, UNN reports

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched six missile attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas using nine missiles, as well as 74 air strikes, including 118 drones. In addition, they conducted 5081 shelling.

Yesterday, the aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces conducted six strikes on the areas of concentration of enemy personnel and weapons, destroyed two command posts, and hit two artillery systems.

In the Kharkiv sector , six hostile attacks took place in the vicinity of Vovchansk and Tykhyne.

In Kupyansk sector , 19 occupants' attacks took place over the last day. Defense forces repelled the enemy's assault in the direction of Synkivka, Novoselivka, Hlushkivka, Kruhlyakivka, Kucherivka and Lozova.

In the Liman sector, the enemy attacked 16 times. They tried to advance near six different localities. They focused on Hrekivka, Makiivka, Nevske, Zarichne, Torske and Novosadove.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants attacked nine times in the areas of Hryhorivka, Predtechyne, Chasovyi Yar, Bila Hora and Stupochky.

In Toretsk sector, the enemy conducted seven attacks near Toretsk, Shcherbanivka and New York.

ISW: Capturing Vuhledar will not give Russia much operational advantage25.09.24, 10:45 • 14715 views

In the Pokrovsky sector, our defenders stopped 47 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor towards the settlements of Vozdvyzhenka, Novotoretske, Mykolaivka, Hrodivka, Novohrodivka, Lysivka, Krutyi Yar, Dachinske, Marynivka, Selydove and Novotoretske. The highest concentration of hostile attacks was near Mykhailivka and Novotoretske.

In the Kurakhove sector, Ukrainian forces repelled 28 attacks. The enemy made the main efforts in the areas of Tsukurine, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka and Katerynivka.

In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy made 13 attacks on our positions near Vuhledar, Bohoyavlenka, Vodiane and Katerynivka. He actively used attack and bomber aircraft to attack the area.

In Orikhivske and Hulyaypillia directions near Novodarivka, Robotyne and Mali Shcherbaky, they were adequately repelled - three attacks in total. Terrorists used more than a dozen guided aerial bombs for air strikes.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, Russian invaders attacked our positions twice. We received a tough rebuff and suffered losses.

In the Volyn and Polissya sectors , no signs of enemy offensive groups were detected.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy is actively using artillery and aviation from the territory of the Russian Federation in the vicinity of Ukrainian settlements.

The operation in the Kursk region continues.

Our soldiers inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

Occupants lost 1,470 troops and 14 tanks in 24 hours28.09.24, 08:10 • 19566 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
lyman-ukraineLyman, Ukraine
huliaipoleGulyaypole
vuhledarUgledar
kurakhoveKurakhovo
ukraineUkraine
kramatorskKramatorsk
chernihivChernihiv
sumySums
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising