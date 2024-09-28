Ukrainian Defense Forces stop 47 enemy attacks in the Pokrovsk sector - General Staff on the situation at the front

There were 180 combat engagements in the frontline over the last day, 47 of them in the Pokrovsk sector. The highest concentration of hostile attacks there was near Mykhailivka and Novotoretske. The situation was also “hot” in the Kurakhove sector , where the Defense Forces repelled 28 attacks. This is stated in the report of the General Staff as of 8:00 a.m. on September 28, UNN reports.

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched six missile attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas using nine missiles, as well as 74 air strikes, including 118 drones. In addition, they conducted 5081 shelling.

Yesterday, the aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces conducted six strikes on the areas of concentration of enemy personnel and weapons, destroyed two command posts, and hit two artillery systems.

In the Kharkiv sector , six hostile attacks took place in the vicinity of Vovchansk and Tykhyne.

In Kupyansk sector , 19 occupants' attacks took place over the last day. Defense forces repelled the enemy's assault in the direction of Synkivka, Novoselivka, Hlushkivka, Kruhlyakivka, Kucherivka and Lozova.

In the Liman sector, the enemy attacked 16 times. They tried to advance near six different localities. They focused on Hrekivka, Makiivka, Nevske, Zarichne, Torske and Novosadove.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants attacked nine times in the areas of Hryhorivka, Predtechyne, Chasovyi Yar, Bila Hora and Stupochky.

In Toretsk sector, the enemy conducted seven attacks near Toretsk, Shcherbanivka and New York.

In the Pokrovsky sector, our defenders stopped 47 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor towards the settlements of Vozdvyzhenka, Novotoretske, Mykolaivka, Hrodivka, Novohrodivka, Lysivka, Krutyi Yar, Dachinske, Marynivka, Selydove and Novotoretske. The highest concentration of hostile attacks was near Mykhailivka and Novotoretske.

In the Kurakhove sector, Ukrainian forces repelled 28 attacks. The enemy made the main efforts in the areas of Tsukurine, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka and Katerynivka.

In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy made 13 attacks on our positions near Vuhledar, Bohoyavlenka, Vodiane and Katerynivka. He actively used attack and bomber aircraft to attack the area.

In Orikhivske and Hulyaypillia directions near Novodarivka, Robotyne and Mali Shcherbaky, they were adequately repelled - three attacks in total. Terrorists used more than a dozen guided aerial bombs for air strikes.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, Russian invaders attacked our positions twice. We received a tough rebuff and suffered losses.

In the Volyn and Polissya sectors , no signs of enemy offensive groups were detected.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy is actively using artillery and aviation from the territory of the Russian Federation in the vicinity of Ukrainian settlements.

The operation in the Kursk region continues.

Our soldiers inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

