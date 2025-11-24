Heads of Foreign Ministries of Ukraine and Europe gathered for a video call amid discussions of a peace plan - Media

The foreign ministers of Ukraine, EU countries, and Great Britain gathered today for a video call, Sky News reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to Sky News, "the foreign ministers of Ukraine, Great Britain, France, Italy, Germany, Poland, and Finland are holding a video call" amid ongoing peace plan negotiations in Geneva.

Addition

Earlier, FT reported that European diplomats, after talks in Geneva on November 23 regarding the US peace plan, expect further meetings between France, Germany, and Great Britain. Other possible participants mentioned were the leaders of Poland, Finland, and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.