+19°
3m/s
38%
Ukrainian air defense shoots down 38 of 42 enemy Shahed drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 35487 views

Ukrainian air defense shot down 38 of 42 russian Shahed drones during a night attack by russia on March 6, 2024.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

On the night of March 6, 2024, russian occupation forces attacked Ukraine using 5 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the TOT of Donetsk region and 42 Shahed attack drones from four directions.

As a result of effective defense efforts, 38 Shahed drones were shot down in Dnipro, Odesa, Kherson, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy, Kharkiv, Vinnytsia, and Sumy regions.

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

