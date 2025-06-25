Ukraine's NATO future: "sign" of solidarity depends on investment in weapons - Spiegel

The prospect of Ukraine's accession to NATO, although not completely canceled, is mentioned much less than last year. Moreover, the draft final document states that Ukraine's defense against the Russian Federation indirectly serves NATO's security. Spiegel writes that Alliance diplomats are discussing more degradation than a breakthrough for Ukraine by 2025. However, there are also hopes for a new level of arms industry for a country that has been resisting Russian aggression for many years, UNN reports.

Details

NATO wants to make a decision on a large-scale rearmament in The Hague. The reason for this is Russia's aggressive war, but Ukraine is only mentioned in passing at the summit. But this leads to distortions, Spiegel writes. The authors of the material explain what the matter is.

European NATO diplomats have been trying to cover up Ukraine's degradation at the summit for several days. - the German publication says.

At the last NATO summit, Zelenskyy was still the center of attention. However, at the meeting in 2025, it will be somewhat different.

The new summit document does not cancel the prospect of NATO membership for Ukraine, although this has been agreed over the last few years, but it is no longer emphasised.

Is there really something "on paper", but what is in reality?

According to the authors of Spiegel:

In real politics, the topic of Ukraine's accession to NATO is unlikely to be discussed for many years after this summit. At least, while Donald Trump is in the White House. - the publication writes.

But, the draft final document contains an interesting phrase.

It states that Ukraine's defense struggle against the Russian invaders also indirectly serves NATO's security. - emphasizes Spiegel.

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine spoke most openly about this in The Hague. "For us, joining NATO would be the best security guarantee, but some countries no longer support this idea," said Rustem Umerov at a discussion event. He did not mention Trump's name, the author of the material adds.

What should we expect?

The US is настроєні жорстко, але у НАТО найбільша за 10 років програма озброєння

Washington has not yet joined the European strategy of using further, tougher sanctions to force Moscow into serious peace talks with Kyiv. In addition, The promise of further arms supplies was formulated so softly that it does not create any obligations for the United States. Ramstein is "not the same anymore" - the United States, which founded this format at the US Air Force base in Ramstein, shortly after the start of the full-scale war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, has now left the group - immediately after Donald Trump took office. Accordingly, Trump would not have appeared in The Hague either.

Although the head of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is trying to convince the US president to support tougher sanctions. President Zelenskyy points to the connections between the regimes in Iran, North Korea and Russia.

Our solidarity is the best response to Russia's military network - he says.

The heads of the Ukrainian government are also in favor of investing in the Ukrainian drone industry. And it should be noted that the EU is already trying to integrate Ukraine in terms of arms production and use its experience of the war with Russia. This applies, in particular, to the drone industry.

Spiegel refers to the example of the actions of the Federal Republic of Germany:

According to the publication:

The German government is also involved - it is financing the production of Ukrainian combat drones with a three-digit million sum. In particular, it is financing the construction of the An196 drone, the so-called deep strike system, which, equipped with a warhead, can travel as far as 2,000 kilometers. With German money, Ukraine can produce several hundred of these combat drones. The relevant units have already been trained to use this weapon system. - reports Spiegel.

The authors of the material summarize that against the background of the current status quo, Ukraine would "benefit from the current summit, as various countries consolidate in the goal of investing more money in the Ukrainian arms industry,

