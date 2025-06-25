$41.790.08
48.510.49
Ukraine wants to increase defense spending by more than UAH 400 billion: the government has approved the draft law
12:15 PM • 3372 views
Ukraine wants to increase defense spending by more than UAH 400 billion: the government has approved the draft law
Exclusive
10:31 AM • 18133 views
Changed their minds at the last moment: there is no common position in the Verkhovna Rada tax committee regarding the draft law on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund
08:58 AM • 37503 views
"We'll discuss the obvious": Trump confirmed he will meet with Zelenskyy at the NATO summit
Exclusive
08:45 AM • 38915 views
In the Ministry of Social Policy, it was explained why it is impossible to solve labor market problems with quick immigration, and what else is needed
June 24, 05:47 PM • 61268 views
Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine
Exclusive
June 24, 05:30 PM • 97309 views
Reasonable and justified: the Verkhovna Rada supported Kravchenko's initiative to abolish the selection of prosecutors through the personnel reserve
June 24, 12:48 PM • 97361 views
Russia plans new military operations on NATO territory – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
June 24, 09:02 AM • 113601 views
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
Exclusive
June 24, 08:07 AM • 120858 views
Aircraft repair is hampered by bureaucracy: experts call for simplified certification and updated documentation approaches
Exclusive
June 24, 07:47 AM • 122433 views
Small pharmacies warn they will not be able to dispense medicines under the "Affordable Medicines" program, threatening them with license revocation
Tags
Authors
Ukraine's NATO future: "sign" of solidarity depends on investment in weapons - Spiegel

Kyiv • UNN

 • 560 views

Ukraine's prospects of joining NATO are diminishing, but the Alliance is considering increasing investment in the arms industry. So far, the US has not committed to providing further weapons, but European countries are financing the production of Ukrainian combat drones.

Ukraine's NATO future: "sign" of solidarity depends on investment in weapons - Spiegel

The prospect of Ukraine's accession to NATO, although not completely canceled, is mentioned much less than last year. Moreover, the draft final document states that Ukraine's defense against the Russian Federation indirectly serves NATO's security. Spiegel writes that Alliance diplomats are discussing more degradation than a breakthrough for Ukraine by 2025. However, there are also hopes for a new level of arms industry for a country that has been resisting Russian aggression for many years, UNN reports.

Details

NATO wants to make a decision on a large-scale rearmament in The Hague. The reason for this is Russia's aggressive war, but Ukraine is only mentioned in passing at the summit. But this leads to distortions, Spiegel writes. The authors of the material explain what the matter is.

European NATO diplomats have been trying to cover up Ukraine's degradation at the summit for several days.

- the German publication says. 

At the last NATO summit, Zelenskyy was still the center of attention. However, at the meeting in 2025, it will be somewhat different. 

The new summit document does not cancel the prospect of NATO membership for Ukraine, although this has been agreed over the last few years, but it is no longer emphasised.

Washington will not impose new sanctions against Russia, hoping for negotiations on a peace agreement - Rubio25.06.25, 13:57 • 1242 views

Is there really something "on paper", but what is in reality?

According to the authors of Spiegel:

In real politics, the topic of Ukraine's accession to NATO is unlikely to be discussed for many years after this summit. At least, while Donald Trump is in the White House.

- the publication writes.

But, the draft final document contains an interesting phrase.

It states that Ukraine's defense struggle against the Russian invaders also indirectly serves NATO's security.

- emphasizes Spiegel. 

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine spoke most openly about this in The Hague. "For us, joining NATO would be the best security guarantee, but some countries no longer support this idea," said Rustem Umerov at a discussion event. He did not mention Trump's name, the author of the material adds.

What should we expect?

The US is настроєні жорстко, але у НАТО найбільша за 10 років програма озброєння

Washington has not yet joined the European strategy of using further, tougher sanctions to force Moscow into serious peace talks with Kyiv. In addition, The promise of further arms supplies was formulated so softly that it does not create any obligations for the United States. Ramstein is "not the same anymore" - the United States, which founded this format at the US Air Force base in Ramstein, shortly after the start of the full-scale war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, has now left the group - immediately after Donald Trump took office. Accordingly, Trump would not have appeared in The Hague either.

Although the head of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is trying to convince the US president to support tougher sanctions. President Zelenskyy points to the connections between the regimes in Iran, North Korea and Russia.

Our solidarity is the best response to Russia's military network

- he says.

The heads of the Ukrainian government are also in favor of investing in the Ukrainian drone industry. And it should be noted that the EU is already trying to integrate Ukraine in terms of arms production and use its experience of the war with Russia. This applies, in particular, to the drone industry.

Spiegel refers to the example of the actions of the Federal Republic of Germany:

According to the publication:

The German government is also involved - it is financing the production of Ukrainian combat drones with a three-digit million sum. In particular, it is financing the construction of the An196 drone, the so-called deep strike system, which, equipped with a warhead, can travel as far as 2,000 kilometers. With German money, Ukraine can produce several hundred of these combat drones. The relevant units have already been trained to use this weapon system.

- reports Spiegel.

The authors of the material summarize that against the background of the current status quo, Ukraine would "benefit from the current summit, as various countries consolidate in the goal of investing more money in the Ukrainian arms industry,

Let us remind

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that allies are increasing defense spending so that the US does not bear the entire burden. This will continue to support Ukraine.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that NATO allies are "absolutely committed" to the importance of the alliance and that it is as relevant as ever.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved amendments to the state budget for 2025 by 412+ billion UAH to increase spending on defense and security.  

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that Russia allegedly does not pose a real threat to NATO, as the alliance is much stronger. 

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Politics News of the World
Rustem Umerov
Keir Starmer
Mark Rutte
NATO
Donald Trump
European Union
North Korea
United Kingdom
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Hungary
Ukraine
Viktor Orban
Iran
