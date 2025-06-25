$41.790.08
Washington will not impose new sanctions against Russia, hoping for negotiations on a peace agreement - Rubio

Kyiv • UNN

 • 268 views

The US will not impose new sanctions against Russia in order to preserve the possibility for peace talks. President Trump is ignoring requests from Europe to tighten restrictions.

Washington will not impose new sanctions against Russia, hoping for negotiations on a peace agreement - Rubio

US President Donald Trump is likely to ignore Europe's request to strengthen sanctions against Russia. This was stated on Wednesday by Secretary of State Marco Rubio. He explained this by the fact that the US still wants to have room for negotiations on a peace agreement.

UNN reports with reference to Politico and Le Monde.

Details

According to Marco Rubio, President Donald Trump will not support Europe's request to strengthen sanctions against Russia. The US Secretary of State said this on Wednesday. Marco Rubio added that the US still wants to have room for negotiations on a peace agreement.

Context

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European partners hope to convince the head of the White House to impose new sanctions against the Kremlin. Among the factors on which this request can be based is the fact that Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly rejected US attempts to organize a ceasefire by the Russian Federation in Ukraine.

Recall

A former Trump aide stated that the US president will soon complete negotiations and impose sanctions against Russia due to Putin's disrespect for peace talks. 

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha and the High Representative of the EU Kaya Kallas discussed strengthening sanctions against the Russian Federation and Ukraine's accession to the EU. 

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World
Marco Rubio
Kaya Kallas
Donald Trump
European Union
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
