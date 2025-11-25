$42.370.10
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Ukraine will not abandon its course towards NATO - Yermak

Kyiv • UNN

 • 158 views

Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak stated that Ukraine will not abandon its constitutional obligation to move towards NATO. This comes against the backdrop of a US peace plan that envisioned Ukraine abandoning its membership in the Alliance.

Ukraine will not abandon its course towards NATO - Yermak

The Head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, emphasized that Ukraine will not abandon its constitutional obligation to move towards NATO in the future, UNN reports with reference to Axios.

Details

The publication notes that the initial US peace plan envisioned Ukraine renouncing NATO membership and the presence of NATO troops on its territory in exchange for security guarantees.

Yermak stated that Ukraine will not abandon its constitutional obligation to move towards NATO in the future, but added: "Now we live in reality. We are not in NATO."

Axios learned details about the peace plan agreements: it concerns strengthening security guarantees and taking the NATO issue out of the framework25.11.25, 16:59 • 14142 views

Addendum

Earlier, Yermak reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants to meet with US President Donald Trump "as soon as possible" to finalize a deal to end the war.

Recall

On November 20, Axios published US President Donald Trump's 28-point peace plan between Ukraine and Russia, which includes territorial concessions, restrictions on Ukraine's armed forces, certain US guarantees, and economic components.

Against this backdrop, Ukraine and the US began negotiations in Geneva. The negotiations lasted on November 23 and 24. As a result, the initial 28-point peace plan of the US was reduced to 19 points.

The Ukrainian delegation, after a meeting with the US in Geneva, stated that there is a "common understanding regarding the key terms of the agreement," and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to the US "at the earliest possible date in November" is expected for an agreement with Trump.

This comes amid reports that Trump pressured Zelenskyy for a deal before the American Thanksgiving Day, November 27, although US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called this deadline flexible.

The President's Office stated that any discussions of territorial issues would likely take place at a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump.

Antonina Tumanova

