Illegally entered Russian-occupied ports: Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 56 merchant ships
Axios learned details about the peace plan agreements: it concerns strengthening security guarantees and taking the NATO issue out of the framework
Heads of intelligence of Ukraine and Russia planned a meeting in Abu Dhabi, Driscoll's arrival was a surprise - media
It's unconstitutional: the Rada criticized the NABU director's initiative regarding the competition for the Prosecutor General position
Zaporizhzhia NPP needs special status in case of peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia - IAEA
The Ministry of Health, at the request of the Prosecutor General's Office, is conducting an inspection at the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex, where a patient died
Warm end of autumn: a weatherman told what the weather will be like in the last week of November
US official stated that the Ukrainian delegation agreed with the United States on the terms of a potential peace agreement - reports
NATO must accelerate the defense of its eastern flank against Russian drones - Polish Defense Minister Kosiniak-Kamysz
Bloomberg: Driscoll's team says talks with Russians in UAE are going well, Budanov also in Abu Dhabi
Warm end of autumn: a weatherman told what the weather will be like in the last week of November
Ukraine may face prolonged power outages in winter: expert named key factors
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 29418 views
"Nut" cookies like in childhood: top 5 best recipes
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can perform
Exclusive
November 24, 01:47 PM • 110155 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
Exclusive
November 24, 01:20 PM • 99947 views
Axios learned details about the peace plan agreements: it concerns strengthening security guarantees and taking the NATO issue out of the framework

Kyiv • UNN

 • 600 views

Following negotiations in Geneva, the US agreed to strengthen the draft security guarantees. The most sensitive territorial issue will be discussed by Presidents Trump and Zelenskyy face-to-face.

Axios learned details about the peace plan agreements: it concerns strengthening security guarantees and taking the NATO issue out of the framework

Axios learned details about the agreements reached following the negotiations between the American and Ukrainian sides in Geneva regarding the US peace plan – it concerns strengthening the security guarantees project, discussing the territorial issue between the leaders of Ukraine and the United States, and taking the NATO issue out of the framework, UNN writes.

Details

Ukrainian officials told Axios that "the US has agreed to strengthen the draft security guarantees" proposed along with the initial 28-point peace plan.

WSJ learned about the US framework for security guarantees for Ukraine: what is envisioned21.11.25, 13:59 • 3286 views

The parties agreed that "the most sensitive issue of territorial concessions will be discussed face-to-face between Presidents Trump and Zelenskyy," the publication writes.

Zelenskyy and Trump will finalize peace plan during personal meeting - media23.11.25, 15:13 • 3765 views

Both sides agreed that "issues not directly related to peace in Ukraine — on the future of NATO, European security and U.S.-Russian relations — would be taken out of the framework," the publication indicates.

Addition

On November 20, Axios published US President Donald Trump's 28-point peace plan between Ukraine and Russia, which includes territorial concessions, restrictions on Ukraine's armed forces, certain US guarantees, and economic components.

Against this backdrop, Ukraine and the US began negotiations in Geneva. The negotiations lasted on November 23 and 24. Following the talks, the initial 28-point peace plan was reduced to 19 points.

The Ukrainian delegation, after a meeting with the US in Geneva, stated that there is a "common understanding of the key terms of the agreement," and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to the US is expected "at the earliest possible date in November" to reach an agreement with Trump.

American press reported on November 25, citing an unnamed American official, that the Ukrainian side had agreed with the United States on the terms of a potential peace agreement.

This comes amid reports that Trump was pressuring Zelenskyy for a deal before the American Thanksgiving holiday, November 27, although US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called this deadline flexible.

The President's Office stated that any discussions of territorial issues would likely take place at a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
US Elections
War in Ukraine
Marco Rubio
Geneva
NATO
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine