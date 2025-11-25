Axios learned details about the peace plan agreements: it concerns strengthening security guarantees and taking the NATO issue out of the framework

Axios learned details about the agreements reached following the negotiations between the American and Ukrainian sides in Geneva regarding the US peace plan – it concerns strengthening the security guarantees project, discussing the territorial issue between the leaders of Ukraine and the United States, and taking the NATO issue out of the framework, UNN writes.

Ukrainian officials told Axios that "the US has agreed to strengthen the draft security guarantees" proposed along with the initial 28-point peace plan.

The parties agreed that "the most sensitive issue of territorial concessions will be discussed face-to-face between Presidents Trump and Zelenskyy," the publication writes.

Both sides agreed that "issues not directly related to peace in Ukraine — on the future of NATO, European security and U.S.-Russian relations — would be taken out of the framework," the publication indicates.

On November 20, Axios published US President Donald Trump's 28-point peace plan between Ukraine and Russia, which includes territorial concessions, restrictions on Ukraine's armed forces, certain US guarantees, and economic components.

Against this backdrop, Ukraine and the US began negotiations in Geneva. The negotiations lasted on November 23 and 24. Following the talks, the initial 28-point peace plan was reduced to 19 points.

The Ukrainian delegation, after a meeting with the US in Geneva, stated that there is a "common understanding of the key terms of the agreement," and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to the US is expected "at the earliest possible date in November" to reach an agreement with Trump.

American press reported on November 25, citing an unnamed American official, that the Ukrainian side had agreed with the United States on the terms of a potential peace agreement.

This comes amid reports that Trump was pressuring Zelenskyy for a deal before the American Thanksgiving holiday, November 27, although US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called this deadline flexible.

The President's Office stated that any discussions of territorial issues would likely take place at a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump.