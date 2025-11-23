Zelenskyy and Trump will finalize peace plan during personal meeting - media

The peace plan will be finalized during the meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump. This is reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

We hope to finalize the last details... to make a deal that is beneficial for them (Ukraine - ed.). Nothing will be achieved until the two presidents meet. - said the official.

The American official noted that coordination meetings will take place on Sunday morning before serious negotiations begin in Geneva. The official added that it will be a full day of negotiations in various formats between American and Ukrainian officials.

According to the interlocutor, positive and constructive talks between American and Ukrainian officials also took place in Geneva on the eve of the meeting.

Recall

The Ukrainian delegation, appointed by Volodymyr Zelenskyy, began work on peace talks in Geneva.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the start of the meeting between the Ukrainian and American delegations in Switzerland regarding the cessation of the war with Russia.